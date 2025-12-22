The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cobalt-Free Batteries Market: Trends, Segmentation by Application, Industry & Region, Forecast to 2029

Expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The demand for cobalt-free batteries is gaining significant traction as industries and consumers alike seek more sustainable and ethically sourced energy storage options. This market reflects a growing commitment to reducing environmental impact while supporting advancements in electric vehicle technology and renewable energy infrastructures. Below is a detailed overview of the current market size, driving forces, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the cobalt-free batteries sector.

Cobalt Free Batteries Market Size and Growth Outlook

The cobalt-free batteries market has experienced rapid expansion recently and is projected to continue this momentum. It is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth during the past years has been fueled by increased environmental concerns, widespread adoption of electric vehicles, declining cobalt prices, regulatory pushes to lessen environmental harm, heightened consumer awareness regarding ethical sourcing, and significant investments in innovative battery technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to surge to $2.46 billion by 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 13.3%. This future growth is driven by rising demands for grid energy storage, progress in solid-state battery development, government incentives promoting green technologies, a growing need for energy storage supporting renewables, and intensified efforts to lower carbon emissions. Emerging trends that will shape the market include the introduction of novel battery chemistries, expanding government-funded research projects, an increasing consumer preference for environmentally friendly products, advancements in battery recycling processes, and integration with smart grid infrastructures.

Understanding Cobalt-Free Battery Technology

Cobalt-free batteries are designed to reduce or eliminate cobalt content, addressing the ethical, environmental, and economic issues linked to cobalt mining. These batteries often offer enhanced thermal stability, which lowers the risk of overheating and fire hazards, making them particularly suitable for applications such as electric vehicles.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Boosts Cobalt-Free Battery Market

One of the main forces propelling the cobalt-free battery market is the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs, powered by rechargeable batteries instead of traditional combustion engines, are becoming more popular due to increased environmental consciousness, supportive government policies, advancements in battery tech, and expanding charging networks. By using alternative chemistries that reduce cobalt reliance, these batteries help address ethical sourcing concerns and lower production costs. This combination of sustainability and improved performance makes EVs more appealing and affordable to eco-aware buyers. For example, in January 2024, Kelley Blue Book reported that in 2023, a record-breaking 1.2 million car buyers in the U.S. opted for electric vehicles, representing 7.6% of the overall market, up from 5.9% in 2022. This surge clearly demonstrates how EV adoption is accelerating the cobalt-free battery market.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Cobalt-Free Batteries Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the cobalt-free batteries market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

