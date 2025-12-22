Circular Fashion Market to Reach $9.05 Billion by 2029, According to Exclusive Report from The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Circular Fashion Market to Reach $9.05 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $9.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The circular fashion industry is gaining significant traction as awareness of sustainable clothing practices increases worldwide. This sector is evolving rapidly, driven by environmental concerns and shifting consumer preferences. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for circular fashion.

Current Market Size and Growth Forecast in Circular Fashion

The circular fashion market has experienced strong growth recently, expanding from $5.98 billion in 2024 to an estimated $6.48 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market’s historical growth has been supported by rising environmental awareness, stricter governmental regulations, a growing younger consumer base, increased urbanization, and heightened efforts to minimize waste.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $9.05 billion by 2029 at a projected CAGR of 8.7%. Key factors driving this expansion include the influence of celebrity endorsements, growing demand for eco-friendly apparel, adoption of sustainable manufacturing processes, widespread eco-conscious consumer behavior, and involvement from leading fashion brands. Important trends shaping the market’s future involve innovations in textile recycling technology, product development, blockchain implementation for transparency, automated material sorting, and strategic industry collaborations.

Understanding Circular Fashion and Its Sustainable Approach

Circular fashion embodies a sustainable framework focused on lengthening the lifespan of garments. It encourages practices such as reuse, recycling, and designing clothes for durability. This model aims to create a closed-loop system where materials are perpetually repurposed, thereby reducing waste and lessening environmental impact. By emphasizing durability and responsible consumption, circular fashion seeks to minimize the negative footprint of apparel production and disposal.

Environmental and Social Concerns Fueling Circular Fashion Growth

Increasing awareness of the fashion industry’s environmental and social consequences is a major force behind the rise of circular fashion. The sector is known for excessive resource use, significant waste generation, and labor exploitation, all of which damage ecosystems and communities. Circular fashion promotes sustainable methods including recycling and upcycling, which help reduce waste and mitigate both environmental and social harms. For example, in August 2023, Northumbria University highlighted that the fashion and textile industry accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 20% of wastewater output. The industry’s energy consumption surpasses that of aviation and shipping combined, and its overall environmental impact is complex and far-reaching. These concerns are motivating increased adoption of circular fashion practices.

Regional Market Patterns in Circular Fashion

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the circular fashion market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The circular fashion report covers major global regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional developments and opportunities.

