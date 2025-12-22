The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Analysis Report on Certified Circular Plastics Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

Expected to grow to $2.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The certified circular plastics market is gaining significant traction as sustainability becomes a central focus for industries and consumers alike. With growing environmental concerns and tightened regulations, this market is set to expand rapidly in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and the trends shaping this evolving sector.

Certified Circular Plastics Market Size and Expected Expansion

The certified circular plastics market has experienced swift growth recently. It is projected to rise from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This upward trend in the past years can be linked to heightened environmental awareness, more rigorous government policies, increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, stronger corporate commitments to circular economy principles, and a growing focus on carbon footprint reduction.

Download a free sample of the certified circular plastics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18990&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even faster, reaching $2.87 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9%. This surge will be driven by several factors, including escalating demand for sustainable packaging solutions, stricter regulations on plastic waste, amplified consumer consciousness about environmental impacts, deeper corporate dedication to circular economy practices, increased investments in recycling infrastructure, and broader adoption of certification programs for circular plastics across various industries. Key trends during this period include breakthroughs in chemical recycling technologies, improvements in traceability systems, the use of closed-loop recycling methods, innovations in environmentally friendly packaging, and the development of bio-based plastics.

Understanding Certified Circular Plastics and Their Role in Sustainability

Certified circular plastics are materials that have been verified to meet established criteria for recycling and reuse within a closed-loop system. This certification assures that plastic products are part of a circular economy framework—meaning they are designed, collected, and processed to be continuously recycled into new items. This process helps reduce waste and limits the need to extract virgin raw materials, fostering a more sustainable lifecycle for plastics.

View the full certified circular plastics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/certified-circular-plastics-global-market-report

Demand for Recycled Plastics Drives Market Growth

One of the main factors accelerating the certified circular plastics market is the increasing demand for recycled plastics. These plastics are produced by reprocessing waste materials into new products, which lessens reliance on virgin plastics and reduces environmental harm. The surge in demand stems from growing environmental concerns, tougher government regulations governing plastic waste, and a rising consumer shift toward sustainable products. Certified circular plastics add value by guaranteeing that recycled plastics meet stringent sustainability and quality standards. For example, in December 2022, the National Association for PET Container Resources (NAPCOR) reported that polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling rates rose to 28.6% in the U.S. (up from 27.1% in 2021) and reached 36.8% across North America (including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), compared to 34.2% the previous year. This increase in recycled plastic usage supports growth in the certified circular plastics market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the certified circular plastics market, reflecting its established infrastructure and regulatory environment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by expanding industrial activities and rising sustainability initiatives. The comprehensive market outlook covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market’s evolution.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Certified Circular Plastics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-plastics-global-market-report

Blow Molded Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blow-molded-plastics-global-market-report

Biodegradable Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-plastics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.