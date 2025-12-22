Global Market Report on Pool Loungers 2025 | Business Expansion, Influencing Factors, and Trends Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pool Loungers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pool loungers market has experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming an important segment within outdoor furniture. This expansion is fueled by changing lifestyles, increased leisure activities, and a growing emphasis on outdoor comfort. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, regional trends, and what the future holds for pool loungers.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Pool Loungers Market

The pool loungers market is valued at $3.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $3.65 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This increase during the historical period owes much to the rise of e-commerce platforms, the growing popularity of staycations, heightened awareness of climate change, a surge in residential swimming pool installations, and ongoing construction projects. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further to reach $4.52 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors such as higher disposable incomes, the growing trend of outdoor living spaces, urban expansion, evolving lifestyles, booming tourism, and an increasing focus on relaxation and leisure continue to drive this growth. During this forecast period, key trends include ergonomic and multifunctional lounger designs, the use of durable and weather-resistant materials, strong consumer loyalty towards established brands, rising demand for sustainable and recyclable products, and partnerships between manufacturers and retail chains.

Download a free sample of the pool loungers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18701&type=smp

Understanding Pool Loungers and Their Role in Outdoor Comfort

Pool loungers are specialized outdoor furniture crafted for relaxation and comfort near swimming pools. Typically, these loungers feature elongated, reclinable surfaces that allow individuals to stretch out fully and unwind. Most designs include adjustable backrests, enabling users to modify the seating position from upright to completely flat according to their preference, enhancing their overall lounging experience.

Hospitality Industry’s Contribution to Pool Loungers Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the pool loungers market is the rapid expansion of the hospitality sector. This industry includes establishments that provide accommodations, food, beverages, entertainment, and other services designed to offer comfort and enjoyment to travelers and guests. Growth in hospitality is fueled by increasing global travel, rising disposable incomes, and a consumer shift toward personalized and convenient experiences. Pool loungers play a vital role here by enhancing guest comfort and relaxation around pools, improving overall satisfaction, encouraging longer stays, and boosting repeat visits. For example, in May 2023, the American Hotel and Lodging Association reported that total business sales supported by U.S. hotels reached $1.5 trillion in 2022, marking a 29.9% growth over 2021 and a 7.6% increase compared to pre-pandemic 2019 figures. This strong performance in hospitality directly supports the growth of the pool lounger market.

View the full pool loungers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pool-loungers-global-market-report

Regional Market Trends in Pool Loungers

In 2024, North America led the pool loungers market as the largest regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The pool loungers market report encompasses detailed analyses of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad understanding of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pool Loungers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Car Pooling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-pooling-global-market-report

Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swimming-pool-global-market-report

Spoolable Pipes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spoolable-pipes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.