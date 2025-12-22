The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Travel Accessories Market to Reach $74.67B by 2029, Growing at a 7.1% CAGR from 2025–2029

Expected to grow to $74.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The travel accessories market has been steadily gaining traction as more people embrace travel for both leisure and business. With shifting lifestyles and a growing global travel industry, this sector is set for significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and major trends shaping the future of travel accessories.

Travel Accessories Market Size and Anticipated Growth

The travel accessories market has demonstrated strong expansion recently, with its value rising from $53.05 billion in 2024 to $56.66 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $74.67 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Factors fueling this growth include increased disposable income, the flourishing travel sector, the rise in international tourism, evolving lifestyle preferences, and more frequent business trips. Emerging trends anticipated to influence the market include a shift toward personalized and customizable accessories, innovation in product features, a push for sustainable and environmentally friendly items, multipurpose and convertible designs, as well as smart luggage solutions.

Download a free sample of the travel accessories market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18758&type=smp

Understanding Travel Accessories and Their Purpose

Travel accessories encompass a wide range of products designed to improve the convenience, comfort, and security of travelers. These items address various aspects such as organization, safety, and personal comfort during journeys. By tackling common travel challenges, travel accessories enhance the overall experience, making trips more efficient and enjoyable for users.

Rising Travel and Tourism Activities Fueling Market Expansion

The growth of the travel accessories market is closely tied to the increasing popularity of travel and tourism for leisure purposes. This sector covers a spectrum of activities including transportation, lodging, entertainment, and cultural exploration, all aimed at offering enriching and adventurous experiences. Several factors contribute to the rise in travel and tourism, such as higher disposable incomes, better transportation infrastructure, globalization, and a stronger desire among people to seek diverse and unique travel experiences. Travel accessories play a crucial role by providing convenience and comfort, which ensures smoother and more pleasant journeys.

View the full travel accessories market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-accessories-global-market-report

Evidence of Travel Recovery Underpinning Market Growth

For example, in May 2023, the United Nations World Tourism Organization reported that international tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2023 reached 80% of pre-pandemic levels, with approximately 235 million travelers—more than double the number from the same period in 2022. The tourism sector’s resilience is further highlighted by revised 2022 figures showing over 960 million international tourists traveled abroad, equating to two-thirds (66%) of pre-pandemic volumes. This strong rebound emphasizes the ongoing recovery and momentum in the travel industry, which in turn is boosting demand for travel accessories.

The Asia-Pacific Region Leading Travel Accessories Market Share

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for travel accessories. This region is also expected to be the fastest-growing throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several key geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on travel accessories trends and growth opportunities.

