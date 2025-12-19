LARUS Announces Strategic Rebrand and Launch of i.LEASE, the Global IPv4 Marketplace

I.LEASE LARUS

LARUS announced a brand refresh and strategic refocus, reaffirming its leadership as the first IPv4 leasing provider to offer guaranteed renewals.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LARUS today announced a comprehensive brand refresh and strategic refocus, reaffirming its position as the first IPv4 leasing provider in the market to offer guaranteed renewal leasing. The updated visual identity reflects LARUS’s evolution from a traditional IPv4 leasing company into a long-term infrastructure provider built around permanence, continuity, and institutional-grade reliability. The refreshed logo preserves the authority of the LARUS name in black, while introducing more dynamic letterforms and light-blue elements to symbolize sustained value, trust, and forward momentum in a constrained IPv4 environment.At the core of this rebrand is a sharpened strategic message: IPv4 leasing should not be temporary, uncertain, or disposable. LARUS’s guaranteed-renewal model is designed to give operators long-term operational certainty, aligning IPv4 usage with the realities of modern networks where addresses remain mission-critical. This refocus marks a clear differentiation from short-term or speculative leasing models and positions LARUS as the long-term steward of IPv4 resources in a market defined by scarcity.In parallel with this rebrand, LARUS formally announces the launch of i.LEASE , a dedicated global IPv4 marketplace. i.LEASE is designed as a neutral, scalable platform connecting IPv4 address holders and network operators worldwide, enabling transparent discovery, standardized transactions, and efficient market access. While powered by LARUS’s leasing infrastructure and operational expertise, i.LEASE operates as an open marketplace—separating the market layer from the asset-holding and long-term leasing layer.The introduction of i.LEASE reflects LARUS’s broader vision for the IPv4 ecosystem: a clear structural separation between long-term guaranteed leasing and open market liquidity. LARUS will continue to focus on permanent, renewable leasing relationships, while i.LEASE provides the industry with a dedicated venue for market-driven allocation, price discovery, and access at scale. Together, the two platforms establish a more mature and sustainable IPv4 economy.With this rebrand and launch, LARUS signals a new phase of growth—one centered on durability, transparency, and institutional trust—while i.LEASE sets a new standard for how IPv4 resources are accessed and exchanged globally.

