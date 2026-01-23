Vietnam Waterproof Laminate Flooring Manufacturer Highlights Innovations at Surfaces USA

Top Engineered Flooring Manufacturer in Vietnam

HUZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doublewood Industries Co., Ltd., recognized as a Top Engineered Flooring Manufacturer in Vietnam , continues to expand its international presence as global demand grows for durable and moisture-resistant flooring solutions. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company manufactures engineered wood flooring, laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, and related accessories for residential and commercial markets. Headquartered in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, and operating three production facilities in Hanoi, Vietnam, Doublewood supports global distribution through an established manufacturing and supply network.Laminate flooring, particularly waterproof and moisture-resistant variants, has seen increased adoption due to its balance of cost efficiency, visual versatility, and functional durability. These products are frequently specified for areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and high-traffic commercial spaces, where resistance to moisture and ease of maintenance are key considerations. Doublewood’s laminate flooring portfolio is designed to replicate the appearance of wood, stone, and tile surfaces while addressing performance requirements associated with humidity and daily wear.Industry Trends: Growing Demand for Waterproof FlooringThe global flooring sector is experiencing steady growth, with laminate and vinyl categories gaining traction as consumers and commercial developers prioritize durability, water resistance, and simplified upkeep. Waterproof laminate flooring, in particular, is increasingly specified for open-plan interiors and environments where exposure to moisture is a concern.Market analyses indicate that the waterproof laminate flooring segment is expected to expand at a consistent compound annual growth rate in the coming years. This trend is supported by renovation activity in residential housing, hospitality projects, and commercial construction. Sustainability considerations are also influencing purchasing decisions, with interest rising in flooring materials that offer efficient resource use and longer product life cycles.As manufacturers invest in new technologies to improve performance and appearance, competition within the laminate flooring market continues to intensify. Companies operating manufacturing bases in Vietnam are playing an increasingly visible role in meeting international demand.Manufacturing Capabilities and Product DevelopmentDoublewood Industries operates production facilities in Hanoi, Vietnam, equipped with modern manufacturing systems to support laminate flooring output at scale. The company applies standardized quality control processes across production stages to align with international performance requirements.Its laminate flooring products typically feature moisture-resistant cores, abrasion-rated surfaces, and click-locking installation systems such as 5G or Unilink. A range of surface finishes and textures is available, supporting applications across residential interiors and commercial environments. These design options allow specifiers to align functional requirements with interior design objectives.In addition to manufacturing, the company provides technical support related to product selection, specifications, and logistics coordination. These services are intended to support distributors, contractors, and project developers across different markets.Applications Across Residential and Commercial ProjectsDoublewood’s waterproof laminate flooring is used in a variety of settings, including residential housing, retail spaces, offices, hospitality venues, and mixed-use developments. In residential applications, moisture resistance supports use in kitchens and entry areas, while durability addresses long-term wear. In commercial environments, ease of maintenance and installation efficiency are frequently cited considerations.The company supplies flooring products to a client base that includes developers, contractors, interior designers, and hospitality operators. Its materials have been specified in apartment projects, hotels, office buildings, and retail environments across multiple regions.Industry Engagement and Market VisibilityDoublewood’s participation in international trade exhibitions, including Surfaces USA, reflects ongoing engagement with global flooring markets. These events provide opportunities to present manufacturing developments, discuss market trends, and engage with distributors and project stakeholders.For additional information about Doublewood Industries and its flooring product range, visit the company’s official website:

