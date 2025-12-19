Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market set for steady growth to USD 67.96 billion by 2033, led by North America.

Commercial refrigeration equipment market grows steadily, driven by hospitality, food retail, energy-efficient systems, demand for reliable cold storage.

Sustained growth will favor brands investing in smart, energy-efficient, low-maintenance systems. Players aligning with sustainability rules and modern retail formats will lead the market.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Commercial refrigeration equipment market size was valued at USD 42.76billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 67.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is primarily driven by the hospitality and tourism sector.Market growth is driven by the rapid expansion of the hospitality and tourism industry, increasing demand for energy-efficient and advanced refrigeration solutions, and growing installations across supermarkets, hypermarkets, restaurants, and cold storage facilities. Additionally, rising investments in food retail infrastructure, the growing need for temperature-controlled storage for frozen and packaged food, and continuous technological advancements in smart and eco-friendly refrigeration systems are further supporting market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market United States: Key Industry Developments◽ August 2025: Robertshaw launched its upgraded 2025 Ranco commercial refrigeration line, featuring new TXV valves for precise refrigerant flow regulation and enhanced filter driers with ultra-premium materials to boost system efficiency and reliability.◽ May 2025: U.S. Department of Energy delayed the effective date of new energy conservation standards for commercial refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers until May 20, promoting technologically feasible upgrades for significant energy savings.◽ March 2025: North America commercial refrigeration market saw advancements in modular and scalable solutions, driven by regulatory mandates for low-GWP refrigerants and cold chain expansion amid e-commerce growth.Asia Pacific /Japan: Key Industry Developments◽ October 2025: Japan commercial refrigeration equipment market advanced with technology shifts toward inverter-driven compressors and natural refrigerants like CO2, aligning with energy efficiency regulations and sustainability goals.◽ July 2025: Hoshizaki progressed its transition to natural refrigerants, upgrading standard commercial refrigerators and freezers for the Japanese market with enhanced performance models.◽ April 2025: Japanese authorities emphasized eco-friendly refrigerants amid stringent regulations, boosting demand from food retail and hospitality sectors with energy-efficient technologies.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-◽ Mitie Group plc (Acquirer) - Forest Group HoldingsOn November 20, 2025, Mitie Group plc acquired Forest Group Holdings, a specialist engineering firm focused on commercial refrigeration maintenance and installation services, for a maximum cash consideration of £7 million (initial £4.5 million plus up to £2.5 million in deferred payments over three years linked to performance). This deal bolsters Mitie's Intelligent Engineering proposition by enabling self-delivery of refrigeration services, expanding Forest's scalable model into retail and distribution sectors, and integrating 40 specialist engineers into its Technical Services division serving major hospitality brands like Mitchells & Butlers and Greene King.Market Segmentation Analysis:-Product Type SegmentationRefrigerators and freezers lead the commercial refrigeration equipment market, projected to hold around 28.7% share in 2025 due to high demand for versatile storage in retail settings. Refrigerated display cases follow closely, dominating with significant revenue like USD 37.2 billion in 2024, driven by visibility needs in supermarkets. Transportation refrigeration accounts for about 30.5% in key regions like the US, fueled by cold chain logistics expansion.Application SegmentationFood and beverage retail commands 38.2% market share in 2025, propelled by growth in supermarkets and convenience stores requiring precise temperature control. Food services hold 27.8% in the US market, supported by restaurants and hospitality needs. Retail overall contributes approximately 40%, with hypermarkets and grocery stores relying on advanced display tech.End-User SegmentationRetail end-users, including supermarkets and convenience stores, capture about 40% share, benefiting from evaporator efficiency and automated systems. Restaurants and hotels follow as key segments, with food service applications gaining from quick-service demands. Catering units and others round out the landscape, emphasizing modular plug-in units at 63.2% operation type preference.Purchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market (Purchase 2 or more Reports and get 50% Discount)Growth Drivers:-Growth in Food & Beverage Industry: Rising demand for packaged, frozen, and processed foods is increasing installations across supermarkets, hypermarkets, food chains, and convenience stores.Expansion of Hospitality & Tourism Sector: Increasing number of hotels, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), cloud kitchens, and catering businesses boosts demand for advanced refrigeration systems.Stringent Food Safety & Storage Regulations: Government standards on food preservation, cold-chain integrity, and temperature control drive investments in reliable refrigeration infrastructure.Rapid Growth of Cold Chain & Logistics: Expansion of cold storage warehouses, refrigerated transport, and pharmaceutical cold chain strengthens market adoption.Technological Advancements: Adoption of energy-efficient, IoT-enabled, digital temperature monitoring, smart compressors, and eco-friendly refrigerants supports replacement and upgrade demand.Urbanization & Rising Retail Infrastructure: Increasing number of supermarkets, modern retail outlets, and organized food retail networks worldwide.Rising Demand from Healthcare & Pharma: Growing need for vaccine storage, medical refrigerators, and laboratory cold storage solutions.Regional Insights:-North America commands the largest share of the commercial refrigeration equipment market, estimated at around 31% in 2024 assessments, driven by advanced retail infrastructure, high demand from supermarkets and foodservice chains, substantial adoption of energy-efficient technologies, and strong presence in the U.S.Europe follows as the second-largest region, benefiting from stringent energy regulations, established food retail networks, rising adoption in countries like Germany, France, and the UK, and growing focus on sustainable refrigeration systems, though exact shares vary by report amid steady expansion.Asia Pacific ranks third in market share, yet exhibits the fastest growth potential with high CAGRs in nations such as China, India, and Japan, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding cold chain logistics, increasing processed food consumption, and government initiatives for food safety.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market Key Players:-Major players are Daikin Industries Ltd, Danfoss, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Bitzer, Haier Inc., Emerson Electric Co, KCR Inc, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration and Carrier.Key Highlights (Top 5 Key Players):Daikin Industries Ltd dominates with innovative refrigeration systems like CO2 units and energy-efficient chillers for supermarkets and cold chains. It emphasizes low-GWP refrigerants and IoT integration for precise control and sustainability.Danfoss excels in advanced components like compressors and controls for commercial cooling in retail and food service. Its solutions prioritize energy efficiency, food safety, and natural refrigerants to meet global regulations.Johnson Controls provides integrated refrigeration and building automation for supermarkets and processing facilities. It focuses on smart monitoring, energy savings, and scalable systems for high uptime.Emerson Electric Co offers reliable compressors and controls for diverse refrigeration applications in hospitality and retail. Known for innovation in efficiency and system performance.Carrier delivers comprehensive refrigeration equipment like display cases and cold rooms for food retail and logistics. It stresses durable, eco-friendly solutions with advanced technology.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Conclusion:-The commercial refrigeration equipment market is poised for steady growth driven by food retail expansion, e-commerce cold chains, hospitality recovery, and stricter food safety standards. Energy-efficient, low-GWP technologies, automation, and connected monitoring will define competitiveness as manufacturers scale sustainable, reliable, and cost-optimized systems to meet global demand through the decade.Related Reports:-1. Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market 2. Asia Pacific Refrigerant Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.