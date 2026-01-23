Vietnam Gains Attention as a Source of Moisture-Resistant Waterproof Laminate Flooring Suppliers

HUZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doublewood Industries Co., Ltd., recognized as a Vietnam leading laminate flooring manufacturer , continues to expand its role in the global flooring supply chain amid growing demand for durable and moisture-resistant flooring solutions. With more than 30 years of experience in the flooring industry, the company manufactures engineered wood flooring, laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, and related accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Operating production facilities in Hanoi, Vietnam, alongside its headquarters in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, Doublewood supports international buyers with stable manufacturing capacity and consistent product quality.Laminate flooring remains a widely adopted option due to its balance of cost efficiency, ease of installation, and visual versatility. As construction and renovation projects increasingly prioritize performance in challenging environments, attention has shifted toward flooring products that can withstand humidity, spills, and daily wear. These requirements are especially relevant for kitchens, basements, hospitality spaces, and commercial interiors where environmental exposure is more common.Market Demand for Moisture-Resistant Flooring SolutionsThe global flooring market continues to evolve in response to sustainability goals, functional design needs, and long-term durability requirements. Industry data indicates that laminate flooring is maintaining steady growth, supported by its adaptability across multiple use cases and improvements in surface protection technologies. In particular, products designed to address moisture exposure are seeing increased adoption across residential housing, hospitality projects, and office developments.As building standards rise, manufacturers are investing in improved core materials, locking systems, and surface treatments to enhance performance in high-humidity conditions. This trend reflects a broader shift toward flooring solutions that combine visual consistency with practical resilience, positioning laminate flooring as a competitive alternative to traditional hardwood, vinyl, and ceramic options.Within this market context, Doublewood operates as a moisture-resistant waterproof laminate flooring supplier in Vietnam, supporting projects that require enhanced resistance to humidity and surface water exposure. The company’s manufacturing facilities in Hanoi are equipped to produce laminate flooring with moisture-protected cores, precision locking systems, and abrasion-resistant surfaces designed for long-term use.These production capabilities allow Doublewood to supply laminate flooring in a range of finishes and formats suitable for both residential and commercial environments. The company’s Vietnam-based operations also contribute to supply chain efficiency, offering predictable lead times and alignment with international quality requirements.Manufacturing Capabilities and Project ApplicationsDoublewood’s production network supports engineered wood, laminate, and vinyl flooring lines, with quality control processes applied across multiple stages of manufacturing. Products are tested against relevant performance benchmarks to ensure consistency in durability, dimensional stability, and surface performance.Laminate flooring supplied by Doublewood has been used in residential housing developments, office buildings, hospitality projects, and retail environments. These applications reflect market demand for flooring solutions that balance appearance, maintenance efficiency, and resistance to everyday wear. Clients include developers, contractors, and interior design firms seeking standardized flooring products suitable for diverse project requirements.In addition to manufacturing, Doublewood provides technical support related to product selection and application guidance, helping customers align flooring specifications with project conditions and regulatory expectations.Industry OutlookAs construction and renovation activity continues globally, laminate flooring with enhanced moisture resistance is expected to remain a key segment of the market. Manufacturers with established production capacity in Vietnam are positioned to support this demand, particularly as buyers prioritize material performance, supply stability, and compliance with international standards.Doublewood’s ongoing operations in Vietnam reflect this industry direction, supporting buyers seeking reliable laminate flooring solutions for varied environments.For additional information about Doublewood Industries Co., Ltd. and its flooring products, please visit:

