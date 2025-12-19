GammaStack to Exhibit Award-Shortlisted iGaming Technology at ICE Barcelona 2026

Shortlisted for Platform Provider of the Year, GammaStack heads to ICE Barcelona showcasing ownership-driven online casino platforms powering operators globally

RIGA, LATVIA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GammaStack today confirmed its participation at ICE Barcelona 2026, where it will exhibit its award-shortlisted online casino platform technology after being named a finalist for “Platform Provider of the Year” at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2026.As the iGaming landscape becomes increasingly complex, GammaStack continues to focus on delivering robust casino software solutions that support sustainable growth rather than short-term fixes. Its custom-built and turnkey online casino platforms are designed to evolve alongside operator strategies, enabling flexibility without compromising stability, security, or platform control.Recognised among experienced online casino software providers , GammaStack’s technology is already being used by operators across multiple markets. At ICE Barcelona, the company will engage with industry stakeholders around how its existing solutions, including GammaPlus, a full-scale casino software platform, and GammaSweep, a proven sweepstakes gaming solution, are being leveraged to optimise performance, expand into new markets, and future-proof operations. Conversations will also touch on demand for crypto casino software and bitcoin casino software, reflecting the growing role of alternative payment-driven gaming models.“Being shortlisted at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA is a proud moment because it reflects real adoption and real results,” said Sunny Hooda, Director of Marketing at GammaStack. “At ICE Barcelona, our goal is to have meaningful conversations about how operators can use online casino software that supports long-term ambition, not just fast deployment.”GammaStack will be exhibiting at Booth 2D55 at ICE Barcelona 2026. Meetings and live demonstrations can be scheduled with the team throughout the event.About GammaStackGammaStack is a global iGaming technology provider with over 14 years of experience delivering innovative, scalable solutions. With 600+ successful projects across 45+ countries and a team of 500+ skilled professionals, we specialize in end-to-end iGaming platforms, sportsbook software, online casino solutions, sweepstakes systems, and custom game development . Our core product line includes GammaCasino, GammaSweep, GammaBet, GammaSlot, and GammaLottery. Known for 70%+ brand recall, AI-powered personalization, modular architecture, and real-time analytics, we empower operators with future-ready, high-performance iGaming solutions.

