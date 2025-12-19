Genomics Market to Reach USD 115.4B by 2031 at 18.7% CAGR, Driven by Precision Medicine Adoption

Genomics Market

Genomics Market Expansion Driven by 18.7% CAGR Through 2031, North America Holds 45% Share; Key Companies Include Illumina, Agilent, BGI Genomics

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Genomics Market reached USD 27.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow substantially to USD 115.4 billion by 2031, expanding at a strong CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2024–2031. Market growth is driven by increasing government investments in large-scale genome sequencing initiatives, rising funding for life science research, and growing emphasis on understanding genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying diseases. Governments and research institutions worldwide are actively supporting programs aimed at identifying and characterizing genes and functional elements across organisms, which continues to accelerate market expansion.Genomics plays a critical role in healthcare by enabling the identification of disease mechanisms through molecular-level analysis and supporting applications such as real-time PCR, mutational analysis, and genomic profiling. The market is also benefiting from rising demand for genomic testing, expanding use of genomics in pharmaceutical research and drug development, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. North America dominates the global genomics market due to early adoption, strong research infrastructure, and continuous technological advancements. Increasing research activities, technological innovation, and the integration of genomics into clinical and pharmaceutical applications are expected to sustain robust growth throughout the forecast period.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/genomics-market Key Highlights from the Report:The genomics market is witnessing strong growth driven by increasing adoption of genomic technologies in research, clinical diagnostics, and precision medicine.Rising investments in genomic research, growing demand for genetic testing, and expanding applications in drug discovery and development are supporting market expansion.Next-generation sequencing and functional genomics technologies are playing a critical role by enabling high-throughput analysis and deeper understanding of genetic functions.North America holds a leading market position due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong research capabilities, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region with expanding clinical genomics adoption.Market growth is further supported by increasing use of genomics for personalized healthcare, disease biomarker identification, and targeted therapies, alongside challenges related to data privacy and security.Key SegmentsBy Application and TechnologyFunctional genomics holds a leading share as it enables large-scale gene function analysis, target identification, and disease mechanism understanding across research and clinical studies. Pathway analysis is growing steadily with increasing use of systems biology approaches to interpret complex genomic data and identify therapeutic targets. Biomarker discovery represents a fast-growing segment, driven by rising demand for precision medicine, early disease detection, and patient stratification. Epigenetics continues to expand as researchers focus on gene regulation, disease progression, and therapy response mechanisms beyond DNA sequence variations. Other applications, including transcriptomics and proteogenomics, further contribute to market growth with advanced multi-omics research.By Products and ServicesProducts dominate the market with strong demand for reagents, kits, instruments, and consumables used in genomic research and analysis. Services are growing rapidly as organizations increasingly outsource complex genomics workflows. Core genomics services hold a significant share, covering sequencing, genotyping, and expression profiling. Biomarker translation services are expanding due to increased focus on moving biomarkers from discovery to clinical validation and commercialization. Computational services are gaining importance as advanced bioinformatics, data analytics, and AI-driven interpretation become critical for managing large-scale genomic datasets.By End UserPharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent a major end-user segment as they invest heavily in genomics to accelerate drug discovery, development, and precision therapeutics. Clinical research organizations show strong adoption driven by biomarker-driven trials and personalized medicine studies. Academic and government institutes continue to play a vital role in foundational genomics research and large population studies. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly integrating genomics into diagnostics, prognostics, and treatment decision-making, supporting the expansion of clinical genomics applications.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=genomics-market Key PlayersAgilent Technologies | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. | BGI Genomics | Color Genomics, Inc. | Danaher Corporation | Eurofins Scientific | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. | GE HealthCare | Illumina, Inc. | Myriad Genetics, Inc.Key HighlightsIllumina, Inc. – Holds a share of 29.6%: Market leader in next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, enabling large-scale genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and population genomics initiatives.Danaher Corporation – Holds a share of 16.8%: Strong presence through subsidiaries such as Cepheid and Beckman Coulter, offering genomic instruments, reagents, and molecular diagnostic solutions.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Holds a share of 12.4%: Focuses on genomics-driven diagnostics and personalized medicine through advanced sequencing, PCR, and companion diagnostic platforms.Agilent Technologies – Holds a share of 9.7%: Provides genomic reagents, microarrays, target enrichment solutions, and bioinformatics tools for research and clinical applications.BGI Genomics – Holds a share of 8.5%: Specializes in high-throughput sequencing services and large-scale genomics projects, supporting precision medicine and agricultural genomics.Eurofins Scientific – Holds a share of 7.2%: Offers comprehensive genomics testing and analytical services across clinical diagnostics, food safety, and life sciences research.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – Holds a share of 6.4%: Delivers PCR, digital PCR, and genomics research tools supporting gene expression analysis and molecular diagnostics.GE HealthCare – Holds a share of 4.9%: Integrates genomics with imaging and digital health platforms to support precision medicine and translational research.Myriad Genetics, Inc. – Holds a share of 2.8%: Known for hereditary cancer and precision oncology genetic testing with strong clinical adoption.Color Genomics, Inc. – Holds a share of 1.7%: Provides population-scale genetic testing and clinical genomics platforms emphasizing preventive care and health equity.Regional Insights• North America – 45% driven by "strong investments in genomic research, advanced healthcare and biotech infrastructure, widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine initiatives, and robust funding from public and private sectors."• Europe – 28% supported by "growing government and academic research funding, expanding use of genomics in personalized healthcare and oncology diagnostics, strong regulatory frameworks for genomic data, and increasing collaborations across life sciences institutions."• Asia-Pacific – 18% fueled by "rapid growth in genomic research and clinical applications, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding biotechnology sectors in China, Japan, and India, and increasing adoption of sequencing technologies for disease diagnosis and therapeutics."• Latin America – 6% driven by "emerging investments in genomic research infrastructure, growing interest in precision medicine, and increasing adoption of genomic testing in clinical diagnostics and population health studies."• Middle East & Africa – 3% supported by "gradual enhancement of genomic capabilities, rising healthcare modernization initiatives, growing collaborations with international research institutions, and increasing awareness of genomics in disease risk and management."Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/genomics-market Key DevelopmentsNovember 2025: A leading genomics company released an expanded clinical sequencing panel that broadens coverage of rare and complex disease markers, improving diagnostic yield for hereditary conditions.October 2025: Major healthcare systems began integrating whole-genome sequencing into routine clinical workflows for oncology and personalized medicine, enabling more precise treatment decisions and targeted therapies.September 2025: Genomics service providers launched cloud-based analytics platforms with enhanced AI-assisted variant interpretation tools, accelerating turnaround times for research and clinical reporting.August 2025: Strategic partnerships were announced between genomics firms and pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop genomics-driven drug discovery programs, particularly in oncology and immunology.July 2025: A consortium of research institutes initiated a multi-center study employing large-scale population genomics to uncover genetic risk factors associated with chronic diseases, supporting future precision health initiatives.June 2025: Expansion of direct-to-consumer genomic testing offerings continued, with new educational tools and personalized health insights aimed at increasing consumer engagement and preventive health behaviors.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):1. How big is the global genomics market in terms of growth forecast?The global genomics market was valued at around US$ 27.9 billion and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.2. What is the projected CAGR for the genomics market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18.7% during 2024–2031.3. Which region currently dominates the genomics market?North America dominates the genomics market due to strong research infrastructure, high adoption of genomic technologies, and significant investments in precision medicine.Conclusion:The global genomics market is experiencing significant growth as demand for genetic analysis, personalized medicine, and advanced research tools continues to rise across healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology sectors. Innovations in sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, and data analytics are expanding capabilities in areas such as disease diagnosis, targeted therapies, and genetic trait discovery, making genomic solutions increasingly valuable to researchers, clinicians, and industries.While challenges including data interpretation complexity, high costs of advanced technologies, and regulatory considerations remain, ongoing advancements and decreasing costs of sequencing are enhancing accessibility and adoption. As precision healthcare and genomic applications broaden, the genomics market is poised to become a foundational element in future scientific discovery, disease management, and tailored therapeutic strategies worldwide.Related Reports:1. genomics in cancer care market 2. Plant Genomics

