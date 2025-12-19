Service Robotics Market Set to Grow at 21.26% CAGR Through 2031: Healthcare Automation & Defense, E-Commerce

Service Robotics Market

Smart Service Robots Market with New Productivity Gains Across Service Industries

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Service Robotics Market was valued at US$ 8,640.58 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.26% over the forecast period 2024–2031.The market’s growth is driven by accelerating automation across healthcare, logistics, hospitality, defense, and domestic services. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, autonomous navigation, and human–robot interaction (HRI) are enabling service robots to operate safely in dynamic, unstructured environments. Rising labor shortages, aging populations, and demand for contactless service models are further accelerating adoption globally.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/service-robotics-market Growth Drivers1• Over 19 million service robots were deployed globally in 2024, with professional service robots accounting for nearly 62% of total revenue.2• Global labor shortages exceeded 85 million workers in 2024, accelerating robot adoption in logistics, healthcare, and hospitality.3• Healthcare service robotics reduced patient-handling injuries by 40% and operational costs by 25% in major hospitals.4• Autonomous delivery robots completed over 1.2 billion last-mile deliveries globally in 2024, driven by e-commerce expansion.5• Defense and public safety agencies increased service robot spending by 28% YoY, focusing on surveillance, bomb disposal, and disaster response.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeThe service robotics market is segmented into Professional Service Robots and Personal/Domestic Service Robots.• Professional Service Robots dominate with 65% market share (USD$ 26.8 billion in 2024), driven by healthcare, logistics, defense, and field robotics. The segment is projected to exceed USD$ 135.5 billion by 2032, growing at a 23.3% CAGR.• Personal & Domestic Service Robots account for 35% (USD 14.4 billion), led by robotic vacuum cleaners, lawn mowers, and personal assistance robots, and are expected to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2032.By Application• Healthcare & Medical Robotics held 24% share (USD 9.9 billion in 2024), driven by surgical assistance, rehabilitation robots, and hospital logistics automation.• Logistics & Warehouse Robotics accounted for 22% (USD 9.1 billion), fueled by autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and sorting systems.• Defense, Security & Surveillance represented 18% (USD 7.4 billion), supported by unmanned ground vehicles and reconnaissance robots.• Hospitality & Retail captured 15% (USD 6.2 billion), using robots for cleaning, customer assistance, and food delivery.• Domestic Services & Others made up 21% (USD 8.6 billion), including household cleaning, lawn care, and eldercare robots.By Technology• Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning leads adoption, embedded in over 70% of newly deployed service robots.• Computer Vision & Sensors enable real-time navigation and object recognition.• Autonomous Navigation Systems support self-learning and obstacle avoidance.• Human–Robot Interaction (HRI) technologies improve safety and user experience in collaborative environments.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/service-robotics-market Regional InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. Service Robotics Market was valued at USD$ 12.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD$ 54.4 billion by 2032, growing at a 20.0% CAGR.• Strong adoption across healthcare, defense, and logistics sectors• Over 45% of U.S. hospitals deployed service robots for logistics and patient care• High investments in AI-driven robotics startups and defense modernization programsEuropeEurope accounted for 27% of global revenue in 2024, driven by Germany, France, and the UK.• Strong regulatory support for healthcare robotics• High adoption of service robots in hospitality and eldercare• EU funding programs accelerating collaborative robotics deploymentJapanJapan’s service robotics market reached USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR.• Aging population driving demand for eldercare and assistance robots• Government-backed robotics initiatives under Society 5.0• High integration of humanoid and social robotsAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to register a 24.5% CAGR through 2032.• Rapid urbanization and e-commerce growth in China and Southeast Asia• Large-scale deployment of delivery and cleaning robots• Strong manufacturing ecosystem supporting cost-efficient robot productionKey Players:According to DataM Intelligence, the Service Robotics Market is moderately fragmented, with global technology leaders and specialized robotics manufacturers competing on innovation, AI integration, and scalability.iRobot Corporation | ABB Ltd | KUKA AG | Intuitive Surgical | Boston Dynamics | SoftBank Robotics | Stryker Corporation | FANUC Corporation | Yaskawa Electric Corporation | Zebra Technologies | Hanool Robotics Corporation | Northrop Grumman Corporation | ECA Group | Gecko Systems Corporation | RedZone Robotics | Honda Motors Co. Ltd. | SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. | SIASUN Robot & Automation Co Ltd | Ecovacs Robotics | Canny Elevator Co., Ltd. And Shanghai Xiaomi Robot Technology Co., Ltd.Key Highlights1• Intuitive Surgical reported over USD 7.1 billion in robotic-assisted surgery revenue in 20242• Boston Dynamics expanded commercial deployments of autonomous mobile robots across logistics facilities3• ABB and KUKA strengthened service robot portfolios for healthcare and logistics automation4• SoftBank Robotics scaled humanoid robots across retail and hospitality environmentsRecent Developments• Boston Dynamics launched AI-powered warehouse robots with enhanced autonomy• ABB expanded service robotics solutions for healthcare logistics• Intuitive Surgical introduced next-generation robotic surgery systems with AI-assisted precision• SoftBank Robotics partnered with Asian retailers to deploy customer-facing service robotsBuy This ReportYear-End Offer:Buy 1 Report – 30% OFFBuy 2 Reports – 50% OFF each:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=service-robotics-market Market Outlook and OpportunitiesThe Service Robotics Market is entering a high-growth commercialization phase, supported by AI maturity, declining hardware costs, and expanding real-world use cases.Key Forecast Indicators:1• Professional service robots to contribute over 68% of total revenue by 20322• Healthcare and logistics sectors to collectively account for nearly 50% of demand3• AI-enabled autonomous robots to dominate new deployments4• Asia-Pacific to remain the fastest-growing regional market5• Human–robot collaboration to unlock significant productivity gains across service industriesConclusionThe Global Service Robotics Market is transforming service delivery across healthcare, logistics, defense, and domestic environments, service robots are becoming indispensable tools for efficiency, safety, and scalability.According to DataM Intelligence, continuous advancements in AI, autonomous navigation, and human–robot interaction combined with rising labor constraints will position service robotics as a foundational technology across global service ecosystems by 2032.Related Reports

