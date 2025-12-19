Artist Anjalts Drops 'Northern Lights' Album During Historic Aurora Season

IXO MUSIC LAUNCHES ANJALTS 15-TRACK LP ON DECEMBER 19

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world witnesses one of the most active aurora borealis seasons in decades, independent artist and producer Anjalts prepares to release her third full-length album, "Northern Lights," on December 19. The 15-song collection launches as a historic solar maximum brings the dancing aurora to latitudes unseen in years, offering a striking cosmic coincidence for an album that has been in development since late 2024."Northern Lights" has been taking shape since late 2024 , beginning with the November release of its first track, "Wrong Side of the Road." While Anjalts established the album's title and direction over a year ago, the current atmospheric phenomena have created a serendipitous alignment for a record centered on cosmic wonder and internal reflection.Written, produced, and performed entirely by the artist, the album launch will be led by the single "Holding U," an acoustic pop ballad that grounds the project's ethereal atmosphere in human intimacy. Following the album release, Anjalts will drop the final single and title track, "In the Northern Lights," on December 26, providing a high-energy close to the holiday season.Inspired by the auroras as a central metaphor for the record’s emotional arc, tracing a path through isolation, memory, and return. The artist draws a parallel between the celestial spectacle and the internal search for meaning."Staring at the Northern Lights, you can't help but feel its wonder, mystery, almost like a bridge to our higher connection," Anjalts said. " Like a gentle reminder of our journey here and finding our true purpose."That sense of vastness influences the album’s sonic identity. Tracks like "December Snow" and "Just Stay 4 Awhile" mirror the expansive beauty of the winter sky, while songs such as "Dim the Lights," "Fire in the Rain," and “Love U this Late” unveil the unseen complexities. The production and lyricism mesh together the intensity of emotional change, favoring patience over speed.The rollout is anchored by its two closing tracks. "Holding U" (Track 14) offers a moment of vulnerability and warmth alongside the Dec. 19 album launch. Then on Dec. 26, the focus shifts to the grand finale, "In the Northern Lights" (Track 15). This ambient-dance closer begins with an atmospheric texture of wind, rain, and ocean before building into an uplifting crescendo in a bass house finish that is hard not to dance to. The song serves as both a celebration and a powerful conclusion to this 15-track LP. The album explores an alternative acoustic space that blends soft rock, dream pop, and alternative dance, with a kiss of hip-hop energy. Songs like "Gaslighting Alchemist" and "Overflow" stand out for their soulful vibe. Anjalts continues to redefine her sound with each full-length album.Launching under IXO Music, consisting of a small team of artist developers and engineers, Anjalts continues to build a catalog defined by emotional truth and her distinct style of immersive soundscapes. "Northern Lights" stands as her most cohesive project to date, with its latest track, "Holding U," arriving on December 19, followed by the finale, the song release of "In the Northern Lights," on December 26. Both will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.Be sure to connect & listen first to the album Here And “Holding U” track link Here Tracklist – "Northern Lights"1. Wrong Side of the Road2. December Snow3. Overflow4. Just Stay 4 Awhile (Acoustic)5. Evanescent Mind6. Love U This Late7. Gaslighting Alchemist8. Dim the Lights9. Chasing the Wind10. Every Breath11. Fire in the Rain12. Summer is Gone13. So Cold Outside14. Holding U15. In the Northern LightsCONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

