Drop-off centres open to get batteries out of bins and reduce fire risk

South Australians can now drop off embedded battery products – found in common rechargeable appliances – at sites across Adelaide, helping to keep batteries out of bins and address a growing fire risk.

Embedded batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, can easily spark fires when compacted with other materials in collection trucks and waste facilities – putting truck drivers, facility workers and households at risk.

The Malinauskas Government, supported by Green Industries SA, has established four new dedicated collection points to safely manage battery disposal and provide more ways for people to recycle their old products – or unwanted Christmas gifts.

The free service is available at Campbelltown Works Depot, Adelaide Waste and Recycling Centre (North Plympton), Heathfield Resource Recovery Centre and NAWMA Resource Recovery Centre (Edinburgh North).

Accepted embedded battery items include:

Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Flashing/light up, remote controlled and ride-on toys.

E-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards.

Electric toothbrushes and shavers.

Vacuum cleaners (cordless hand-held and robotic).

Wearable devices such as smart watches, trackers and medical aids.

Incorrectly disposed of batteries in kerbside bins contribute to more than 10,000 battery fires in Australia each year, threatening community safety and key services.

The MFS is also seeing an increase in lithium-ion battery fires, responding to around 50 incidents so far this year – more than last year’s total related cases. The CFS has responded to around 20 lithium-ion battery fires in 2025.

Recent South Australian incidents which industry believe are linked to batteries include major fires at Goolwa and Port Augusta waste and recycling depots, and a blaze in the back of a collection truck in the CBD.

This initiative has been delivered in partnership with the Adelaide Hills Regional Waste Management Authority, Northern Adelaide Waste Management Authority, Campbelltown City Council and City of West Torrens – and follows calls from industry and councils for more support.

In addition to the new embedded battery drop-off centres, South Australians can continue to safely dispose of their loose and easily removable batteries year-round at accredited B-cycle locations including in regional areas. This includes AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, 6V, button cell, detachable appliance and power tool batteries.

Once these loose household batteries are dead, people are encouraged to tape both terminals and store in a safe location, out of reach of children, before dropping it off at the nearest battery recycling collection point which includes supermarkets.

For more details on accepted embedded battery items and opening hours of drop-off locations, visit: greenindustries.sa.gov.au/batteries. Green Industries SA will run a targeted education campaign to reinforce safety messaging.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Embedded batteries are increasingly found in the products we buy, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.

We want to get batteries out of bins year-round and avoid an unwanted gift becoming a dangerous fire hazard for workers, facilities and the community.

These drop-off sites will provide South Australians a free and safe option to dispose of embedded batteries, enabling them to be recycled and kept out of landfill.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

The number of fires caused by embedded batteries across the country is truly frightening.

We are urging people, especially over the Christmas holiday period, to think about how they dispose of items with embedded batteries, especially lithium-ion ones, so they can keep themselves and the community safe.

Attributable to Waste Management and Resource Recovery Australia CEO Gayle Sloan

This is a practical and welcome step by the South Australian Government that will immediately help keep dangerous batteries out of household bins and out of waste trucks and facilities. We welcome the SA Government stepping up to help keep our people and places safe.

Battery-related fires are one of the fastest growing and most serious risks facing the waste and resource recovery industry. This expansion will directly assist in improving safety for our workers, vehicles and communities across South Australia.

Attributable to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we rely on every day, but when they’re damaged, modified, or charged incorrectly, they can become extremely volatile.

Our firefighters are increasingly responding to incidents that were near misses, and it’s clear we’re heading towards a serious injury, or worse, if behaviours don’t change.

Attributable to LGA South Australia President, Mayor Heather Holmes-Ross

Through these new collection points and increased community education about correct disposal, we can start changing behaviour and get embedded lithium-ion batteries out of kerbside bins.

This is a positive step toward better protecting trucks, facilities, staff and the environment from fire risks, while we continue working together on holistic and long-term solutions for end-of-life recycling.

Attributable to Campbelltown City Council Mayor Jill Whittaker OAM

Our household hazardous waste depot plays an important role in helping residents safely dispose of e-waste, household chemicals, oils, paints and fire extinguishers.

Expanding the service with the support of Green Industries SA to accept all batteries and embedded battery products makes our community safer.