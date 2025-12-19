Pen Needles Market Size to Reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2031: Market Value, CAGR, and Key Growth Drivers

Pen Needles Market

Pen Needles Market Trends Highlight Shift Toward Shorter and Ultra-Thin Needles

United States Pen Needles Market Sees Strong Demand Gains Momentum with Patient-Friendly Injection Technologies” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and ForecastAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Pen Needles Market was valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to US$ 8.5 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period 2024–2031.The market is driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, increasing adoption of insulin pens, and growing awareness of safe, painless, and convenient drug delivery systems. Pen needles are widely used for administering insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and other injectable therapies, offering improved patient compliance compared to traditional syringes.Advancements in ultra-thin needle technology, shorter needle lengths, and safety-engineered pen needles are accelerating adoption across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. Regulatory emphasis on needlestick injury prevention and expanding access to self-injection therapies are further strengthening market growth.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/pen-needles-market Growth Drivers1• Over 540 million adults globally were living with diabetes in 2024, with insulin-dependent patients driving consistent demand for pen needles.2• More than 65% of insulin users worldwide now prefer insulin pens over vials and syringes.3• Adoption of GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and obesity is expanding pen needle usage beyond insulin delivery.4• Safety pen needles reduced needlestick injuries by up to 80%, accelerating uptake in hospitals and clinics.5• Rising home healthcare penetration and aging populations are increasing demand for easy-to-use injection devices.Browse in-depth TOC on "Pen Needles Market"72 – Tables64 – Figures190 – PagesMarket Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeThe pen needles market is segmented into Standard Pen Needles and Safety Pen Needles.• Standard Pen Needles held 62% market share (USD 1.10 billion in 2024) due to widespread use and cost-effectiveness.• Safety Pen Needles accounted for 38% (USD 0.68 billion) and are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by regulatory mandates and hospital safety protocols.By Needle Length• Short Length (4–5 mm) dominates with 48% share, favored for painless delivery and reduced intramuscular injection risk.• Medium Length (6–8 mm) holds 34% share, widely used among adult diabetic patients.• Long Length (≥10 mm) accounts for 18%, primarily used in specific clinical scenarios.By Therapy• Insulin Therapy represented 70% of total market revenue (USD 1.25 billion in 2024).• GLP-1 Therapy accounted for 20%, expanding rapidly due to obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment adoption.• Growth Hormone & Other Therapies contributed the remaining 10%.By End User• Home Care Settings dominate with 55% market share, driven by self-administration trends.• Hospitals & Clinics accounted for 35%, supported by rising inpatient diabetes management.• Ambulatory Care Centers held 10%.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/pen-needles-market Regional InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. pen needles market was valued at USD$ 520.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USDE 1.17 billion by 2032, growing at a 10.6% CAGR.• Over 38 million people in the U.S. live with diabetes.• Rapid uptake of GLP-1 drugs is expanding pen needle usage.• Strong reimbursement frameworks support premium safety pen needle adoption.EuropeEurope accounted for 28% of global revenue in 2024.• High insulin pen penetration in Germany, France, and the UK.• Strong enforcement of needlestick safety regulations.• Growing elderly population sustaining long-term demand.JapanJapan’s pen needles market reached USD$ 150.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily through 2032.• High prevalence of age-related diabetes.• Strong adoption of short and ultra-thin pen needles.• Technological leadership in precision medical devices.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR (11.8%) during the forecast period.• Rapid growth of diabetic population in China and India.• Expanding access to insulin therapy.• Government initiatives improving diabetes care infrastructure.Key Players:According to DataM Intelligence, the Pen Needles Market is moderately consolidated, dominated by established medical device manufacturers with strong global distribution networks.Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) | Novo Nordisk | Ypsomed Holding AG | Terumo Corporation | Owen Mumford | Artsana Group | HTL-Strefa | Ulticare | Trividia Health | B. Braun Melsungen AG | Nipro Corporation | Allison Medical | AdvaCare Pharma | Berpu Medical Technology.Key Highlights:1• BD leads the market with extensive safety pen needle portfolio and global reach.2• Novo Nordisk integrates pen needles with its insulin delivery ecosystem.3• Ypsomed focuses on advanced safety-engineered and patient-centric designs.4• Terumo emphasizes ultra-fine needle technology and pain reduction.Recent Developments1• BD launched next-generation ultra-thin safety pen needles2• Novo Nordisk expanded pen needle compatibility for GLP-1 injectables3• Ypsomed introduced eco-friendly pen needle packaging4• Terumo enhanced production capacity in Asia-Pacific to meet rising demandBuy This ReportYear-End Offer:Buy 1 Report – 30% OFFBuy 2 Reports – 50% OFF eachMarket Outlook and OpportunitiesThe pen needles market is entering a stable high-growth phase, supported by chronic disease prevalence and innovation in drug delivery.Key Forecast Indicators:1• Safety pen needles to exceed 45% market share by 2032.2• GLP-1 therapies to contribute over 25% of total demand.3• Homecare segment to remain the dominant end-user.4• Asia-Pacific to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market.ConclusionThe Global Pen Needles Market continues to expand steadily, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, increasing use of insulin and GLP-1 pens, and demand for safer, patient-friendly injection solutions, the market reflects strong fundamentals across healthcare settings.According to DataM Intelligence, industry leaders such as BD, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed, and Terumo are shaping the future of pen needle technology through safety innovation, patient comfort, and global expansion. As self-injection therapies become standard care, pen needles will remain a critical component of chronic disease management worldwide.Related Reports

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.