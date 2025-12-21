G7+7 Global Petition Surpasses Half a Million Signatures Urging Governments to Act on Forced Organ Harvesting in China

Sign the G7+7 Petition

Worldwide public support has grown tenfold, as awareness of forced organ harvesting in China and its dangerous societal consequences develops internationally

This level of public support sends a clear message that forced organ harvesting can no longer be treated as a marginal issue. The evidence is established, and governments are being urged to respond” — Susie Hughes, Executive Director ETAC

WASHINGTON, DC,, WA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international G7 + 7 petition calling on governments to take coordinated action against forced organ harvesting has surpassed half a million signatures worldwide, underscoring growing public pressure for action against one of the most serious and documented human rights abuses of the modern era.The G7 + 7 Petition, appeals to the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and seven additional countries to intervene to end forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in China. The initiative is led by Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) , in collaboration with the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC) , with support from 31 other civil society, medical, legal, and human rights organizations.Public support for the petition has grown rapidly over the past year, increasing more than tenfold as awareness of forced organ harvesting has expanded and concerns over insufficient international responses have intensified.Doctor Torsten Trey, Executive Director of Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH) explained that the petition's rapid evolution indicates the public's awareness of Falun Gong and how forced organ harvesting is also used against different minorities like the Uyghurs in China. Speaking out is what every single person around the world can do to help stop this crime against humanity.Doctor Trey also warned that the practice represents a fundamental breach of medical ethics.“Forced organ harvesting reflects a complete collapse of ethical medicine, where the tools of healing are used to deliberately end human life,” and “No transplant system built on such practices can ever be considered legitimate.”Forced organ harvesting refers to the non-consensual removal of organs from living people, resulting in their deaths. Independent legal, medical, and human rights investigations have concluded that victims are prisoners of conscience. Practitioners of the Buddhist qigong practice Falun Gong have been identified as primary victims since 2006, with evidence in recent years indicating that Uyghurs and other detained religious and ethnic minorities are also at risk.Susie Hughes, Executive Director of the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC), said the petition’s growth reflects rising public expectations that governments respond meaningfully to established findings.“This level of public support sends a clear message that forced organ harvesting can no longer be treated as a marginal or unresolved issue. The evidence is established, and governments are being urged to respond with action that reflects the seriousness of the crime.”The petition calls on participating governments to issue a joint declaration condemning forced organ harvesting and demanding its immediate cessation. It further urges the implementation of a coordinated intergovernmental action plan, including measures to inform and protect citizens from becoming complicit through transplant tourism or related medical, research, or training activities.Additional demands include suspending all transplant-related cooperation with China until the practice can be independently verified to have ended, and establishing annual parliamentary hearings and public reporting on the issue, with testimony from experts and witnesses.The petition also urges governments to investigate accountability for acts that may constitute violations of international law, including potential breaches of the Genocide Convention.Organizers emphasize that the petition builds on years of global advocacy and reflects sustained international momentum.The petition remains open, with supporters calling on governments to translate public concern into enforceable laws and coordinated international action.

