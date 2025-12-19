Jordan Kilganon Crowned Dunkman Champion After Sudden Death Dunk Off on TNT

Jordan Kilgannon won the 2025 Dunkman Championship with a 540 dunk during the finals.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kilganon secures $200,000 grand prize with a championship 540 dunk on Shaquille O’Neal’s new TNT competition series Jordan Kilganon captured the Dunkman Championship on Thursday night following a dramatic sudden-death dunk off during the season finale of Dunkman, the new professional dunk competition created by Shaquille O’Neal and broadcast on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.The Dunkman tournament began with 48 elite professional dunkers from across the globe and concluded with four finalists advancing to the championship round. The finals were judged by NBA legends Vince Carter, Chris Webber, and Shaquille O’Neal.After a high-scoring semifinal round, Jordan Kilgannon, Ty Jackson, Tyler Currie, and Donovan Hawkins advanced to the final four. Each finalist was given one final dunk, with judges withholding their scores until all competitors completed their attempts.The final round concluded with Kilgannon and Jackson tied for first place, prompting Shaquille O’Neal to call for an official sudden-death dunk-off to determine the champion.Jackson attempted to jump over five people but was unable to complete the dunk after losing control of the ball mid-air. Kilganon followed with a statement performance, removing his shirt before completing a flawless 540 dunk that secured the championship and the 200000 dollar grand prize.Kilganon entered the finals undefeated in professional dunk competitions for seven consecutive years and recorded perfect scores throughout the Dunkman series. His semifinal dunk featured a jump over a full sized car while his brother Chase stood through the sunroof holding the ball, earning a perfect score of 100 and becoming one of the most talked about dunks of the competition.Dunkman marks Shaquille O’Neal’s return to dunk culture, blending his iconic Dunkman sneaker legacy with a high-production television competition designed to showcase the evolution of professional dunking. The series features a tournament format, cinematic presentation, and the world’s most creative dunkers competing across six episodes.“This show brings dunking back to the spotlight in a big way,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “These athletes are pushing the limits of what people think is possible.”The finals episode generated strong engagement across social platforms and positioned Dunkman as a new flagship property in basketball entertainment.Jordan Kilganon’s championship performance further solidifies his reputation as one of the most accomplished and innovative dunkers in the world.About DunkmanDunkman is a professional dunk competition series created by Shaquille O’Neal and produced in partnership with TNT Sports. The show features elite dunkers from around the world competing in a multi-episode tournament for a $200,000 dollar grand prize. Dunkman airs on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.About Jordan KilganonJordan Kilganon is a professional dunker widely regarded as one of the greatest dunkers of all time. He has created nearly 300 unique dunks and has remained undefeated in professional dunk competitions for seven years. Kilganon is known for his creativity, precision, and signature Krown dunk variations.Media Contact:Dunking Newsmedia@dunkingnews.comImage Courtesy: Jordan Kilganon

