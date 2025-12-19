DHS, CBP continue to strengthen border security with five new Smart Wall contracts in Texas and Arizona

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection announce the award of five new contracts totaling $3.3 billion for the construction of Smart Wall along the U.S. – Mexico border in Texas and Arizona. With these latest awards, the total contracts awarded for Smart Wall Construction now reach $8 billion. These contracts, which were awarded using funds from President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, underscore the Department’s commitment to enhancing border security and ensuring the safety and security of the American people.

“Securing our border is key to protecting our country, keeping our communities safe, and making sure our immigration system works the way it should. A border wall with the right technology - a Smart Wall - is an important tool to stop illegal activity and to help agents do their job, which is critical in keeping America safe." – Rodney Scott, CBP Commissioner

The Smart Wall includes a steel bollard wall, along with roads, detection technology, cameras, lighting and in some cases waterborne barrier or a secondary wall – creating a double layer barrier. In total these five new contracts will add 97 miles of primary border wall system, 19 miles of secondary border wall and 66 miles of waterborne barrier system. This includes the installation of detection technology along with the border wall and waterborne barrier systems to create a Smart Wall. In addition, it includes approximately 149 miles of detection technology in locations where barriers already exist, but the Smart Wall is not complete. The contracts were awarded in November and December 2025 and include:

The Del Rio 3 Project – Awarded a contract to SLSCO LTD for $372,832,130 to construct approximately 22 miles of primary border wall system and approximately 13 miles of detection technology in areas where there is existing barrier in USBP’s Del Rio Sector in Texas.

The Laredo 1 Project – Awarded a contract to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. for $440,440,440 to construct approximately 15 miles of primary border wall system and approximately 16 miles of waterborne barrier system in the U.S. Border Patrol's Laredo Sector in Texas.

The Laredo 2 Project – Awarded two contracts for this project: one contract to SLSCO LTD for $664,774,000 to construct approximately 41 miles of primary border wall system, and a second contract to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. for $300,000,000 to construct approximately 50 miles of waterborne barrier system in the U.S. Border Patrol's Laredo Sector in Texas.

The Tucson 2 Wall Project – Awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. for $1,495,000,000 to construct approximately 19 miles of primary border wall system, approximately 19 miles of secondary border wall and 136 miles of detection technology in areas where there is existing barrier in USBP's Tucson Sector in Arizona.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has issued nine new waivers to fast-track construction efforts in the El Centro, Tucson, El Paso and Del Rio Sectors. The waivers were published in the Federal Register in October, November and December 2025.

For more information, please visit CBP’s Smart Wall webpage for a list of Frequently Asked Questions and more details on where CBP will be constructing Smart Wall.