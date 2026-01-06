New Year, New Steps: Manalapan Podiatrist Addresses January Sports Injuries with Non-Surgical Foot and Ankle Care

Stepwell Institute highlights regenerative, non-surgical treatments to help Central New Jersey athletes stay moving as New Year fitness routines ramp up.

Our goal is to help people stay consistent with their routines without turning minor pain into a long-term problem.” — Dr. Yakov Groysman

MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Jersey residents settle into new fitness routines at the start of the year, podiatry practices across the region are seeing a predictable rise in foot and ankle injuries. At the Stepwell Institute for Foot & Ankle Health in Manalapan, board-certified podiatrist Dr. Yakov Groysman, DPM, is helping Central New Jersey athletes and everyday adults manage early-January pain and avoid setbacks through non-surgical, regenerative care.Each January brings a surge in gym attendance, running mileage, and recreational sports participation. Sports medicine research consistently shows that sudden increases in activity, particularly during colder weather, place added strain on tendons and soft tissue, increasing the risk of overuse injuries such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, and heel pain.“At this time of year, we see patients who are motivated to improve their health but unintentionally push their bodies too far, too fast,” said Dr. Groysman. “Cold temperatures can make tendons less flexible, and rapid changes in activity create a perfect storm for foot and ankle pain.”Addressing the January Injury Spike in Central New JerseyIn the first weeks of January, many injuries seen at Stepwell Institute are not the result of a single incident, but rather gradual strain caused by increased training volume or intensity. Research suggests that increasing running distance or workout load by more than ten percent per week significantly raises injury risk, a pattern frequently observed early in the year.Rather than relying on prolonged rest or invasive procedures, Stepwell Institute emphasizes early intervention and conservative care designed to keep patients active while addressing the underlying cause of pain.“Our goal is to help people stay consistent with their routines without turning minor pain into a long-term problem,” Dr. Groysman said.Non-Surgical Shockwave Therapy for Chronic Foot and Heel PainFor patients dealing with persistent conditions such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, and heel spurs, Stepwell Institute offers non-surgical Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy for chronic foot and heel pain, a treatment that delivers high-energy acoustic waves to stimulate blood flow and tissue healing.Shockwave therapy is performed without anesthesia, requires no incisions, and allows patients to remain mobile immediately after treatment, making it an appealing option for athletes and active adults looking to avoid surgery and extended downtime.Supporting Recovery with Custom Orthotic CareAlongside regenerative therapies, Stepwell Institute often incorporates custom orthotic support to address the biomechanical factors that contribute to overuse injuries during sudden increases in activity.Using digital foot scans rather than traditional casting, custom orthotics are designed to improve alignment, reduce excessive strain on the plantar fascia and Achilles tendon, and help distribute forces more evenly during walking and exercise.“When foot mechanics are off, even the best treatments can fall short,” Dr. Groysman said. “Orthotic support allows us to stabilize the foundation, reduce repeat stress, and help patients return to activity with greater confidence.”Caring for Athletes and the Local CommunityStepwell Institute treats recreational runners, gym-goers, and patients returning to activity after injury, while also working closely with local athletes. The practice is a proud sponsor of the Marlboro High School Cheerleading Team, reflecting its commitment to supporting youth athletics and injury prevention in the community.The practice also provides comprehensive sports medicine foot and ankle care in Central New Jersey for patients of all ages.About Stepwell Institute for Foot & Ankle Health and Dr. Yakov GroysmanLocated in Manalapan, NJ, the Stepwell Institute is a premier provider of podiatric medicine and surgery serving patients throughout Central New Jersey. Dr. Yakov Groysman, DPM, earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and completed his three-year surgical residency as Chief Resident at RWJ Trinitas Regional Medical Center.Dr. Groysman specializes in foot and ankle trauma, sports injuries, limb salvage, and minimally invasive surgical techniques, with a strong emphasis on personalized care and non-surgical treatment options whenever possible.For more information, visit Stepwell Institute at:

