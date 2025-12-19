At 75 Greta Pontarelli Wins Historic 17th World Championship

Greta Pontarelli on the podium after winning her 17th World Championship title at the World Pole and Aerial Sports Championships in Bologna, Italy The Axis of Grace A Signature Russian Split Greta Pontarelli performs her signature passè iron flag, a powerful strength movement, during world championship competition.

At age 75, world champion Greta Pontarelli redefines human potential with elite athleticism, artistry, and her 17th world title in Bologna, Italy.

Don't let age or limitation keep you from passionately pursuing your dreams. Believe, if you only knew the magnificence you are capable of"” — Greta Pontarelli

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last weekend, at an age when most athletes have long since retired, Greta Pontarelli, 75, once again expanded the boundaries of human potential by capturing her 17th World Championship title at the World Pole and Aerial Sports Championships in Bologna, Italy.

Pontarelli’s victory represents far more than another title. It reflects a lifetime devoted to mastery, discipline, and artistic expression. Her performance blended elite athleticism with emotional depth and storytelling, earning top scores from international judges and a standing ovation from an audience that witnessed something truly extraordinary.

Her championship routine, The Crack Is Where the Light Enters, was inspired by the mystics Rumi and Leonard Cohen. The piece explored transformation through challenge, revealing how moments of fracture can become portals for strength, beauty, and inner illumination. Each movement carried both technical precision and a message that resonated far beyond the stage.

Pontarelli, who has appeared twice on American Ninja Warrior and was featured in AARP’s Disrupt Aging campaign, shared, “This championship is not about defying age. It is about honoring the intelligence of the body, the clarity of the mind, and the coherence of the spirit. When these elements align in energetic coherence, possibility becomes infinite.”

In addition to redefining age, Pontarelli’s achievement carries deeper resonance. She has undergone bilateral hip replacement surgeries, yet continues to compete at the highest level through intentional training, precision, and a deeply coherent approach to movement and recovery. Her journey reflects not the absence of challenge, but the power of adaptation, awareness, and resilience.

A pioneer of aerial pole artistry, Pontarelli has shaped the evolution of the sport for decades while inspiring athletes, artists, and people around the world to pursue what once felt impossible. Her continued success challenges outdated assumptions about aging and physical limitation, offering a powerful new model of longevity rooted in conscious training and embodied intelligence.

Beyond competition, Pontarelli is an entrepreneur, speaker, and creative visionary whose work bridges performance, longevity, and human optimization. Her philosophy emphasizes resilience, presence, and alignment, themes increasingly central to global conversations about vitality, purpose, and living fully at every stage of life.

With this historic 17th World Championship win at age 75, Greta Pontarelli stands not only as the most decorated world champion in the history of pole and aerial sports, but as a living example that passion, curiosity, and commitment can deepen and expand with time.

