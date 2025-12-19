At H2 MEET Global Media Pick Awards, global hydrogen media select innovative companies at the World Hydrogen Expo 2025

Group photo of representatives from 10 winners and 5 media outlets H2 Energy News (UK), represented by Project Manager Anela Dokso (middle), selected VINSSEN CO., LTD. and G-Philos Co., LTD. RenewablesNow, represented by Editor in Chief Anna Vasileva (2nd from the right), selected Hylium Industries. INC and Hyundai Motor Group. H2 Mobile (France), represented by Editor in Chief Michael Torregrossa (middle), picked HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE and ILJIN HYSOLUS SolarQuarter (India), represented by Editor in Chief Varun Gulati (middle), selected Bekaert and OPmobility

Five global media outlets selected the "Best of WHE Top 2" winners at World Hydrogen Expo 2025, honoring 10 innovative companies like Hyundai and 3M Korea.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global hydrogen-specialized media successfully concluded the “H2 MEET Global Media Pick” Awards, selecting standout organizations, institutions, and companies from 26 countries and 279 participants at the World Hydrogen Expo 2025 (WHE 2025).WHE 2025—being held at its most enormous scale ever after integrating the International Hydrogen Conference and the H2 MEET exhibition starting this year—runs for four days from Thursday, December 4 to Sunday, December 7. The International Conference, taking place from December 4 (Thu) to December 5 (Fri), is organized into three tracks: Leadership & Market Insight (policy and industry trends from key governments and industries), Hydrogen Deep Dive (technology and industry strategies from leading companies and experts), and Country Day (hydrogen-industry case studies from three countries). The international exhibition, running from December 4 (Thu) to December 7 (Sun), spans 22,000 square meters and covers the whole hydrogen value chain—production, storage, transport, and utilization—serving as a venue for practical technology exchange and business cooperation among global companies and institutions.The five-country media delegation held the awards presentation and ceremony on Friday, December 5, at the WHE 2025 Live Studio inside KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Ilsan. Each media outlet selected two companies and announced its “Best of The World Hydrogen Expo Top 2.”The hydrogen-specialized global media delegation evaluated WHE 2025 participants based on overall criteria, including technical expertise and public appeal. The selection highlighted not only innovative hydrogen technologies but also companies with global market influence and substantial potential value.This year’s “H2 MEET Global Media Pick” Awards featured five media outlets from five countries: H2 Energy News (UK), RenewablesNow (Bulgaria), H2 Mobile (France), SolarQuarter (India), and AVING USA (USA).First, H2 Energy News (UK) selected VINSSEN CO., LTD. and G-Philos Co., LTD.Next, RenewablesNow selected Hylium Industries. INC and Hyundai Motor Group.H2 Mobile (France) picked HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE CO., LTD. and ILJIN HYSOLUS CO., LTD.SolarQuarter (India) selected Bekaert and OPmobility for hydrogen production.Lastly, AVING USA named 3M KOREA and Shinsung CNT as innovative hydrogen companies.The 10 companies selected as “BEST OF WHE TOP 2” will be featured in award coverage by each outlet (by country), and organizers expect the exposure to generate meaningful promotional impact for overseas market expansion.

