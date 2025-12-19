HHS announces proposed rules prohibiting 'sex-rejecting procedures' for children

The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 18 announced three regulatory actions related to the practice of “sex-rejecting procedures” on children.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a proposed rule that would prohibit hospitals participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs from performing SRPs on individuals under 18 years of age. The proposed condition of participation defines SRPs as “any pharmaceutical or surgical intervention that attempts to align an individual’s physical appearance or body with an asserted identity that differs from the individual’s sex …” and would include procedures that would intentionally disrupt, suppress or alter the development of an individual’s biological functions, physical appearance or body. The proposed rule provides exceptions for the treatment of an individual with a verifiable disorder of sexual development, for uses other than attempting to align an individual’s physical appearance or body with an identity other than the individual’s sex, or to treat complications arising from, or exacerbated by, previous performance of an SRP. The proposed rule did not specify how the proposed prohibitions would be enforced.

Separately, CMS published a proposed rule that would prohibit states from receiving federal matching funds for SRPs provided to Medicaid and separate Children’s Health Insurance Program beneficiaries under the age of 19. CMS notes that these proposed changes would not prevent states from providing coverage for SRPs with state-only funds. The exceptions outlined in the COP proposed rule are also applied to the Medicaid/CHIP rule.

Comments on the proposed rules are due Feb. 16.

HHS’ Office for Civil Rights also proposed to revise its regulations implementing Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 to clarify that the definitions of “disability” and “individual with a disability” exclude “gender dysphoria” not resulting from physical impairments. Comments on HHS OCR’s rule are due Jan. 20.