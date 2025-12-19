House passes narrow health care package; sets up a vote on EPTCs in January

The House Dec. 17 passed the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act (H.R. 6703), legislation to expand association health plans, increase transparency requirements for pharmacy benefit managers, and fund cost-sharing reductions for some Health Insurance Marketplace enrollees. The measure advanced by a 216-211 vote and will now move to the Senate for consideration.

The bill does not address the enhanced premium tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of December. However, prior to the vote, several House Republicans signed a Democratic-led discharge petition, which will force a vote on a clean, three-year extension of the EPTCs in the House. The vote is scheduled to take place in January.