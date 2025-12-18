Five Measles Cases Identified in Fremont County, Bringing Wyoming’s Total to Fourteen

December 18, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has identified five cases of measles among Fremont County residents. All five cases are part of the same chain of transmission, with the initial exposures to measles occurring outside the state and potential subsequent spread among close contacts. The five cases include both adults and children. All individuals were unvaccinated at the time of exposure. None were hospitalized. The total number of measles cases reported in Wyoming in 2025 is now fourteen.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the following location and time. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.

Flying J Travel Center, 1920 Harrison Dr., Evanston, WY 82930

December 1, 2025, 2:30 PM through 5:00 PM

WDH did not identify any other Wyoming locations where the general public was exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccines.

MMR vaccines are widely available in Wyoming through providers’ offices, pharmacies, and public health nursing offices. Residents of Fremont County can access MMR vaccinations at the public health offices in both Riverton and Lander. Visit the Fremont County Public Health website for locations, contact information, and hours of operation: https://www.fremontcountywy.org/government/departments/public_health/index.php

For more information on measles, including guidance on what to do if you were exposed, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.