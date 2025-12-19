Digital Interactive Premiere of Helen | Believe Launches Worldwide 12- 22 -25 - Redefining How Audiences Experience Film

MIDDLEPORT , PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The groundbreaking documentary Helen | Believe, the extraordinary story of Olympic champion Helen Maroulis, will debut globally on December 22, 2025, through a revolutionary digital interactive premiere powered by Entre.one. More than a film release, this event represents an entirely new way for audiences to engage with entertainment—merging cinematic storytelling, interactive participation, and Web3-driven digital experiences. To learn more or to buy a ticket, click HERE A New Era in Entertainment: Story + Technology + Community. Unlike traditional streaming or standard digital premieres, Helen | Believe is launching within a fully interactive Web3 media ecosystem. Audience members aren’t just watching—they’re joining Helen’s team, participating in a digital environment that connects viewers to the film’s themes of belief, resilience, faith, and national pride.“Now in a manner that is counter to previous convention, we are not only highlighting a film about one of the most talked about topics in the news today—women in sports—we are also breaking the mold of how filmed media is delivered to audiences and how audiences engage with these stories,” said David Russek, CEO of Entre.one. “This initiative reimagines the economics, the relationship between creators and viewers, and the future of how meaningful stories reach the world.”A Story of Strength, Vulnerability, and Victory Helen | Believe chronicles Helen Maroulis, the first American woman to win Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling, her shattering injury, and her triumphant path back to self-belief.Producer Chris Pratt shared why he championed the film: “Wrestling taught me that I’m tougher than I thought I was. I’ve been a huge fan of Helen Maroulis. She has an extraordinary story, both what led her to her gold medal and also the life that she’s been living since… I wanted to help tell this story.”Producer Tracy Aftergood emphasized the generational impact of Helen’s legacy: “As the first American woman to shatter the glass ceiling at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Helen opened doors for countless women to follow in her footsteps. I hope that young women, especially, will see that there's a place for them in competitive wrestling and that their potential is limitless.”Director Dylan Mulick described the heart of the film: “Belief is essential, and nearly every pursuit needs to embrace it. Our film makes a story about belief—self-belief and faith—very accessible and exciting, presenting it through the metaphor of sport. My hope is for every viewer to see a part of Helen in themselves. She inspires us to face obstacles head-on, give ourselves grace, and never settle for anything less than glory.”Rewriting the Rules of Film Consumption Beyond the documentary, Helen | Believe introduces an entirely new model for how audiences interact with film. Web3 technology unlocks digital memberships, exclusive content, interactive elements, and unique ways to participate in Helen’s ongoing journey.“This is not just about watching a film,” said Russek. “It is about being part of the team that Helen is on—a team built on belief, faith, pride, and the courage to break past the current state and set new standards on the world stage.”A Global Premiere Built on Purpose. For Producer Darren Moorman, the mission is deeply personal: “‘Helen | Believe’ is more than a documentary — it’s a testament to the power of faith and resilience. Helen didn’t just fight for gold; she fought for herself — and won. We’re honored to bring her remarkable story to the world.”How to Participate: Anyone worldwide can begin engaging with the Web3 experience and unlock the full digital interactive premiere:👉 Join the Helen | Believe initiative: https://believe.entre.one/ 👉 Sign up for updates and early access: https://believe.entre.one/ About Entre.OneEntre.One is pioneering and preserving next-generation dynamic media while protecting rights, engagement, and utility. The company leverages exclusive patented software to craft personalized blockchain media-based experiences, which advance social/digital media infrastructure and create more value for audiences, fans, and rights holders.Entre.One — Building and collecting shared memories that create utility over time.MEDIA CONTACTCarol Chenkin carol@carolchenkin.com

