Soundview Empowerment Alliance Launches $100,000 Community Campaign to Sustain Old Mill Grocery & Deli in 2026

Photo of Appeal to Community SEA Co-founders Jim Hood and Ian Warburg The Romanacci Team at the Old Mill

SEA seeks $100K to sustain Old Mill Grocery & Deli in 2026, after major repairs and rising legal costs tied to preserving the 106-year-old landmark.

Old Mill Grocery & Deli is a 106-year-old community hub. Legal and operating costs are rising, and we need $100,000 in 2026 to keep this landmark open and serving Westport.” — Jim Hood, Co-Founder

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundview Empowerment Alliance is launching a new fundraising push to support Old Mill Grocery & Deli in 2026, citing major repair costs and ongoing legal expenses tied to efforts to keep the 106-year-old site operating.

The nonprofit, which helped preserve the longtime neighborhood landmark, said Old Mill Grocery & Deli has again become a busy community gathering place, welcoming more than 4,000 friends and neighbors on a regular basis. SEA also credited the Romanacci team with helping make the space a daily destination through food, service, and a welcoming atmosphere.

SEA said it spent about $35,000 in 2025 on building repairs and upgrades, including a new roof, HVAC work, and electrical improvements. At the same time, the organization said it faced continuing legal challenges from a small number of neighbors opposed to the project. Legal fees in 2025 exceeded $75,000, according to SEA, and the nonprofit expects additional legal expenses in 2026.

SEA’s fundraising goal for next year is $100,000, which it said would help cover legal and operating costs, support the long-term preservation of Old Mill Grocery & Deli, and advance plans for job training opportunities for young people with special needs.

Donations can be made by check payable to Soundview Empowerment Alliance and left at Old Mill Grocery & Deli or mailed to 33 Soundview Drive, Westport, CT 06880. Online giving is available at soundviewempowermentalliance.org/donate, and SEA said supporters can also donate using the campaign QR code. For questions, SEA directed residents to contact Ian Warburg or Jim Hood.

Soundview Empowerment Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

