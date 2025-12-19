Submit Release
California Supreme Court Approves More Rigorous Standards for Bar Exam Experts

The California Supreme Court on Thursday approved a proposed set of qualification standards for experts involved in developing California’s Bar Exam, but the court modified the proposal to tighten the eligibility requirements for those responsible for question accuracy, content validation, and score setting.

