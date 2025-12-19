California Supreme Court Approves More Rigorous Standards for Bar Exam Experts

The California Supreme Court on Thursday approved a proposed set of qualification standards for experts involved in developing California’s Bar Exam, but the court modified the proposal to tighten the eligibility requirements for those responsible for question accuracy, content validation, and score setting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.