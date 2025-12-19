London Art Exchange Launches Bidlogix Auction Platform Following Strong Early Results

Lot 1:King Kong V3 – Pierre Simone (Black Friday Exclusive Original)

London Art Exchange confirms the rollout of its Bidlogix auction platform, highlighting early auction performance, platform features, and upcoming listings.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Art Exchange has confirmed the official launch of its Bidlogix-powered auction platform, marking a significant expansion of the gallery’s digital infrastructure and member-based trading ecosystem.

The platform was introduced following an inaugural auction featuring a work by contemporary artist Pierre Simone, which achieved a hammer price of £9,100. According to historical gallery data, comparable works by the artist were valued at approximately £4,000 two years earlier.

London Art Exchange stated that the auction outcome reflected increased collector participation, improved accessibility, and broader market engagement through the Bidlogix system.

Bidlogix Platform Rollout

Bidlogix has been integrated as the core auction technology supporting London Art Exchange’s live and timed auction activity. The platform enables registered members to participate in bidding through a secure digital interface, with real-time updates and transparent hammer results.

The gallery confirmed that the Bidlogix platform is designed to support both entry-level and established collectors, offering a structured environment for buying, selling, and exchanging artworks across multiple price points.

According to London Art Exchange, the rollout aligns with its long-standing operational focus, reflected in its company positioning: Buy. Sell. Exchange.

Early Auction Performance

The Pierre Simone auction was selected as the platform’s first release due to the artist’s established collector base and historical sales performance. The gallery confirmed that bidding activity exceeded initial expectations, with multiple participants competing for the work before the final hammer price was reached.

London Art Exchange noted that auction participation included both existing members and new registrants who joined the platform specifically to engage with the Bidlogix system.

Technology-Driven Infrastructure

Beyond live auctions, London Art Exchange has confirmed that Bidlogix forms part of a broader technology-led strategy underpinning its operations. The platform integrates with internal client portals, artwork tracking systems, and transactional records designed to support long-term collection management.

The gallery confirmed that members are provided access to backend dashboards, allowing them to view purchase history, auction participation, and associated documentation within a single environment.

Royalty and Print Allocation System

London Art Exchange also confirmed the continued expansion of its royalty and print allocation framework. Under this system, certain original artworks are issued with accompanying limited-edition prints, allocated between the artist, the client, and the gallery.

The gallery stated that clients who acquire qualifying artworks may retain prints for personal use or elect to have London Art Exchange manage the sale of those prints on their behalf through established sales channels.

According to the gallery, this structure allows collectors to engage with both ownership and secondary distribution without requiring direct involvement in logistics or fulfilment.

Member-Based Ecosystem

London Art Exchange described the Bidlogix platform as an extension of its wider member ecosystem. Registered members are able to participate in auctions, submit artworks for sale, acquire works directly, and exchange eligible pieces within the platform’s framework.

The gallery confirmed that this ecosystem has been developed to reduce friction between primary acquisition, secondary resale, and long-term portfolio management.

Upcoming Auctions

Looking ahead, London Art Exchange confirmed that a major auction featuring works by Banksy is scheduled to launch on the Bidlogix platform with a £1 reserve price.

The gallery stated that the reserve structure has been designed to encourage broader participation and provide new members with access to live auction activity.

Further details regarding auction dates, registration requirements, and catalogue releases will be made available through the London Art Exchange platform.

About London Art Exchange

London Art Exchange is a London-based contemporary art platform offering auction services, direct sales, and member-based trading facilities. The company operates across primary and secondary markets, supporting collectors, artists, and institutional clients through technology-driven systems.

