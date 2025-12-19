Klappenberger & Son Painting Offers Tennis and Pickleball Court Resurfacing in Nashville Area

Pickleball court - newly surfaced Applying athletic court surfacing Pickleball court in HOA Community

Local homeowners and HOAs encouraged to explore specialty court restoration services

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klappenberger & Son Painting is highlighting a specialty service that many in the Nashville area may not know they offer: professional resurfacing and rehabilitation of tennis and pickleball courts for residential and community use. In addition to their well-established painting and contracting services, the company provides athletic court surfacing, crack repair, and regulation line painting—tailored for homeowners and HOA-managed properties seeking safe, attractive, and long-lasting play surfaces.“As pickleball and tennis continue to grow in popularity, we’re proud to offer this service to help local communities maintain beautiful, functional courts,” says Rusty Gates of Klappenberger & Son.Athletic surfacing and court rehab services are available across the country, making it easy for clients to coordinate court upgrades no matter their location.Services available include:- Athletic court surfacing and resurfacing- Repair and rehabilitation of damaged or cracked surfaces- Accurate, regulation line painting for courtsFor more information about Klappenberger & Son – Nashville and their services, visit www.klappenbergerandson.com About Klappenberger & SonFounded in 1989, Klappenberger & Son delivers expert painting and handyman services with a focus on professionalism and customer satisfaction. With locations across the East Coast, the company combines industry experience with franchise support systems designed for long-term success.

