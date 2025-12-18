When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 18, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 18, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains undeclared soy Company Name: A.S.K. Foods, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas

A.S.K. Foods, LLC of Palmyra, PA is recalling select 32 oz. containers of Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas because it contains undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas was only sold at Publix stores in Florida.

The recalled Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas was packaged in a plastic tray where the top label indicates Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas, Net Wt. 32 OZ (2 LB) 907, the bottom label has CAVATAPPI PASTA as the first ingredient and has a code on the lid of “5387-4”, “5387-5” or “5387-6”.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled Rice & Pigeon Peas is packaged in a container with an ingredient statement intended for Three Cheese Mac & Cheese. The ingredient statement for Three Cheese Mac & Cheese does not declare soy, an allergen presents in the Rice & Pigeon Peas.

Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact A.S.K. Foods, LLC at (717) 838-6356 x 132, Monday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST.