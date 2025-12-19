Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Returns to Safety Harbor with Seafood Showdown, Live Music, and Elevated VIP Experience

Art and Seafood Festival Artist posing with her artwork at the Safety Harbor Seafood Festival Live music VIP Lounge

Art & Seafood on the Waterfront Returns to Safety Harbor with Fresh Flavor, Live Music, and an Elevated VIP Experience

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art & Seafood on the Waterfront , presented by Golf Cart Superstore, returns to Safety Harbor Waterfront Park on Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22, 2026, bringing two days of art, seafood, music, and community celebration to Tampa Bay’s scenic waterfront.Hosted by the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the annual festival showcases the creativity, flavor, and coastal charm that define Safety Harbor. Following a challenging year marked by hurricane impacts and ongoing waterfront restoration, the return of Art & Seafood stands as a meaningful celebration of the city’s resilience and commitment to coming together as a community.“This festival is a true celebration of everything that makes Safety Harbor special,” said Cammie Lumpkin, President and CEO of the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “From talented artists and incredible seafood to live music and family-friendly experiences, Art & Seafood brings the community together along our beautiful waterfront.”The festival transforms Safety Harbor Waterfront Park into an open-air gallery featuring a diverse mix of fine artists and craft vendors. In response to recent cuts in local art funding, this year’s event expands its programming to welcome a broader range of creatives and will not be juried or judged, offering more artists the opportunity to showcase and sell their work.The Celebrity Chef Seafood Showcase will be held on Saturday with a new format this year. Previously presented as a judged Seafood Showdown, the event will now feature live cooking demonstrations by acclaimed local chefs, highlighting seafood techniques, presentation, and the inspiration behind each dish. Select VIP guests will have access to exclusive tastings during the demonstrations.Live music sets the tone all weekend long, with performances by Old Time Sailor Band and Beach Bumz Band on Saturday, followed by Jam Jones and Greg Billings and the Stay Up Lates on Sunday. Additional interactive experiences include hands-on art activities for all ages, a centrally located Kids’ Zone with oversized games and activities, and a Fly Fishing Demo with Barfly on the shorefront Sunday afternoon.Admission to Art & Seafood on the Waterfront is free, and the event is dog-friendly, with leashed pets welcome. Festival hours are 11 am to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.Guests 21 and over can enhance their experience with VIP, offering stage-side plush lounge seating, an open bar with beer and wine, premium wine tastings from Ed’s Fine Wines, a chef-prepared seafood buffet by Tailgate Pro Entertainment, private VIP restrooms, live painting by local artists with opportunities to win original artwork, exclusive swag bags, and more. VIP tickets are $100 on Saturday and $75 on Sunday.About the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce:Founded in 1930, the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization of individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs working together to make a positive impact on the Safety Harbor community. Located in the heart of historic downtown at 200 Main Street, the Chamber supports local businesses through advocacy, connection, and community-focused programming.Art & Seafood on the Waterfront is one of the Chamber’s annual signature events, presented by Golf Cart Superstore and held at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park. The free, family- and dog-friendly festival celebrates the city’s vibrant arts community, coastal cuisine, live music, and waterfront charm, drawing thousands of attendees each year through a diverse mix of fine artists and craft vendors, seafood and culinary experiences, interactive activities, live entertainment, and an elevated VIP Lounge experience.For more information, VIP tickets, and full festival details, visit https://www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-seafood-on-the-waterfront/ Sponsorship opportunities for 2026 are available through the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce at (727) 726-2890. Members of the media, food bloggers, and social media influencers are invited to cover Art & Seafood on the Waterfront, with opportunities for vendor tastings, behind-the-scenes access, and VIP content experiences. To request press credentials, contact Megan O’Hare at megan@wingwomanbrands.com.

