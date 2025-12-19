A New Era in Sports Storytelling: Entre.One Launches Digital Film Release: MaRoons, with Club MaRoons.

Powering “Project Restore” and Supporting Recognition of the Pottsville Maroons’ 1925 Championship.

MIDDLEPORT , PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entre.One today announced the launch of “MaRoons”, Club MaRoons and Project Restore, a mission-driven entertainment initiative designed to educate audiences about Pennsylvania’s legendary Pottsville Maroons—one of the most iconic football teams of the 1920s—and to support the ongoing effort to restore recognition of the team’s 1925 championship. The full project is available HERE Sponsored by the Pottsville Maroons 100-Year Celebration Committee, in conjunction with the Schuylkill County Historical Society, the initiative brings the Maroons’ extraordinary legacy to life through cinematic storytelling, a digital film release, interactive community participation, and next-generation digital engagement—inviting fans not only to experience history, but to help advance it.“This is the greatest injustice in the history of the NFL. Period. The league’s treatment of this important team and this remarkable town is disgraceful,” said David Fleming, longtime ESPN senior writer and author of Breaker Boys: The NFL’s Greatest Team and the Stolen 1925 Championship. “Entre.One’s documentary, along with the reissue of Breaker Boys, will help educate the next generation of NFL fans and ensure that the fight for justice for the Pottsville Maroons never ends.”Club MaRoons introduces an entirely new way for audiences to engage with sports history—merging film, participation, and digital utility. Rather than passively watching content, audiences become part of a living community dedicated to education, legacy, and action surrounding the Maroons’ story and their rightful place in football history.“We believe stories like “MaRoons”, the untold story of the Pottsville Maroons deserve more than passive viewing—they deserve active participation,” said David Russek, CEO of Entre.One. “Club MaRoons transforms audiences into active supporters of history, blending cinematic storytelling with community engagement and modern technology to help ensure this story is preserved, shared, and ultimately recognized where it belongs.”Audiences can learn the history through the film at Maroons.Entre.one. Fans can also join Club MaRoons by visiting maroons.entre.one, purchasing a ticket or tickets to the film and unlocking their digital commemorative. Ticket holders become token holders, unlocking access and benefits connected to the film and the broader Project Restore initiative.Token holder benefits include:• Digital access to view the documentary when it becomes available later in December 2025• A limited-edition 1925 Pottsville Maroons commemorative digital token• The ability to gift viewing access to others• Ongoing updates and recognition of supporter participation• Mission updates tied to Project Restore• Special access to select club activities and eventsABOUT ENTRE.ONEEntre.One is pioneering next-generation dynamic media experiences that protect rights, deepen engagement, and create lasting utility for audiences and rights holders through proprietary, blockchain-enabled technology. To learn more, visit www. https://entre.one/# Media Contact:Carol Chenkincarol@carolchenkin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.