StarGuard ELITE, Deep End Fitness & U.S. Freediving Announce Initiative to Develop Freediving Safety Standards for Pools

StarGuard ELITE, Deep End Fitness & U.S. Freediving Federation launch a national initiative to establish safety standards that expand freediving access in pools

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move to expand the accessibility of freediving training in the United States, StarGuard ELITE Deep End Fitness , and U.S. Freediving Federation have joined forces to launch a nationwide initiative. This collaboration aims to create a standardized set of safety protocols and training guidelines that will allow public and private pools across the country to welcome freedivers of all skill levels.Freediving, while experiencing robust growth worldwide—with the global market projected to reach $1 billion by 2032—has faced slower adoption in the U.S. partly due to limited pool access. Many pools have been cautious about allowing freediving activities due to a lack of understanding and lifeguard training on specific freediving risks such as blackouts or loss of motor control."The U.S. Freediving Federation takes very seriously the safety of all freedivers that participate in the sport across the United States," said Jeremy Stephan, President of the U.S. Freediving Federation. "Any initiatives and goals that we set always have safety at the forefront of our decisions. We set the standards for best practices in freediving across the nation, and this initiative is another step in ensuring access to safe training environments for those who love this sport."This initiative will address these challenges head-on by equipping pools with safety guidelines and lifeguards with specialized training by establishing clear standards for freediver certification and pool use. With North America currently holding 38% of the global freediving market, this collaborative effort is set to significantly boost domestic participation.StarGuard ELITE, a leader in aquatic safety training programs and operational best practices; Deep End Fitness, known for its innovative underwater training programs; and U.S. Freediving Federation, the nation’s foremost advocate for freediving sports, will together develop and roll out these standards. The ultimate goal is to foster a safer and more inclusive environment that will allow freedivers to train in pools nationwide, reducing barriers to entry and helping the sport flourish.

