Key Housing Announces Desmond at Wilshire in Los Angeles as January’s Featured Southern California Listing

Smart businesspeople plan their trips to maximize a good life/balance and that includes optimizing the weather experience.” — Bob Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing , a top provider of corporate and short-term furnished housing throughout the state of California, is proud to announce Desmond at Wilshire in Los Angeles as its Featured Southern California Listing for January 2026. Located along Wilshire Boulevard, the community offers a true “home away from home” for business travelers who may be coming to the LA region for a fun combination of business and pleasure in sunny SoCal.“Smart businesspeople plan their trips to maximize a good life/balance and that includes optimizing the weather experience,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Desmond at Wilshire allows the business traveler to enjoy the sun and fun of Southern California (with or without their family) and to take advantage of the massive business opportunities in the Los Angeles basin.”Interested persons can learn more at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/desmond-at-wilshire/ . Those interested in short-term housing in Los Angeles can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/los-angeles/ or reach out for a free, confidential consultation with a rental expert. The company specializes in finding hard-to-find corporate housing in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.Here is background on this release. January and February are ideal times to come to Los Angeles, especially if one is escaping the brutal winters of Minnesota, New York, Norway, or Germany. While winter brings snow, ice, and limited daylight in Northern North America and Northern Europe, Southern California is a complete contrast. It remains warm, sunny, and fun. For professionals traveling from cold places, Los Angeles offers a welcome break from winter weather without sacrificing money-making opportunities in business.Desmond at Wilshire is a centrally located complex. It offers easy access to Koreatown, Beverly Hills, major movie studios, and key business districts within the City of Angels. Its location along Wilshire Boulevard means residents are close to cool restaurants, fun shops, and even nighttime entertainment. The area is ideal for business, too, as it is close to downtown LA but not in downtown LA. The “home away from home” can be experienced as a single person, a married person with spouse, or a family with children. It really depends on what one wants.WHAT MAKES DESMOND AT WILSHIRE STAND OUTDesmond at Wilshire offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units include floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek quartz countertops, custom kitchen islands, in-unit washer and dryer, and keyless entry. Many apartments have balconies or decks.Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with TRX equipment, a clubhouse, and a rooftop deck with fireplace and panoramic views of Los Angeles. There is also an outdoor yoga terrace, a firepit lounge with a movie screen, and an on-site dog bathing station. This is truly a family-friendly and dog-friendly complex. The complex is a genuine “home away from home.”ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

