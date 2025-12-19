NFL Race to the End Zone Powered by Verizon Sets Stage for Finale Featuring Fortnite Pro-Am During Super Bowl LX Week

NFL Race to the End Zone

Weekly matchups between NFL players, Legends, and top creators fuel breakout performance across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and creator channels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Football League and Livewire, a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform, today announced strong mid-season performance for NFL Race to the End Zone powered by Verizon, and their live season finale, taking place in San Francisco during Super Bowl LX week.

NFL Race to the End Zone powered by Verizon is a 21-episode creator-led docuseries uniting NFL players and Legends with some of the biggest names in video gaming.

To date, the series has generated an average of 6.4 million views per episode—nearly 30% above benchmarks. Combined with the impressive reach of the participating creators, the program has driven an always-on wave of social distribution across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and NFL player and creator channels.

With fourteen episodes released on the NFL’s official YouTube channel, the series is now building toward NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE powered by Verizon—the Pro-Am tournament featuring Fortnite to be held February 4, 2026, during Super Bowl LX week. This exciting live gaming event features elite creators such as Joe Bartolozzi, SypherPK, MMG, and the Botez Sisters in a showdown featuring one of the most influential rosters ever assembled.

This season finale is set to deliver audiences advertisers cannot replicate through traditional media or creator buys, reinforcing the NFL’s position at the center of gaming culture while providing scaled, brand-safe reach for partners.

“Gaming isn’t an experimental channel anymore — it’s a fully scaled, premium media environment. And when you pair elite creators with NFL stars, you generate attention that no traditional buy can match,” said Indy Khabra, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Livewire. “And as we head into the Super Bowl LX week season finale, the opportunity for brands to be part of an official NFL gaming event of the season is as powerful as it gets.”

Designed as a multi-platform media engine, the series blends behind the scenes access, competitive gameplay, and talent-driven storytelling that travels naturally across platforms. Full episodes premiere on NFL YouTube, while cut-through moments, behind-the-scenes footage, and short-form cutdowns flow across Instagram, TikTok, and creator channels—turning every matchup into an always-on distribution cycle. As presenting sponsor, Verizon plays a central role in amplifying the program throughout the season, supporting distribution and fueling the build toward the NFL’s only officially sanctioned live gaming event and a clear signal of the league’s long-term commitment to gaming as a core entertainment vertical.

“This series is built as a long-form video content engine, not a one-off activation,” said Haley Paas, SVP of Media, Marketing Effectiveness & Agency Management, at Verizon. “What we’re seeing is sustained reach, cultural relevance, and leaned in attention from aligning with crossover passion points- like gaming, the NFL, and the connectivity that powers them.”

Now, more than ever before, this NFL series underscores that gaming is now a top-tier media channel—not a test-and-learn category—with creators operating as high-efficiency media networks that drive reach, retention, and cultural impact at scale.

