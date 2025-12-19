DITO and Nomad Partner to Deliver Global Travel eSIMs to Filipino Travelers

Nomad eSIM Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DITO Telecommunity, one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing telco innovators, today announced a new partnership with Nomad, a leading global travel eSIM provider, giving Filipino travelers a seamless, affordable way to stay connected across more than 200 international destinations. As part of the launch, DITO is also rolling out a special Holiday Bonus Data Offer to reward subscribers traveling abroad during the festive season.Starting December 19, 2025, DITO subscribers traveling abroad will gain access to an upgraded international roaming experience powered by Nomad.Customers can enjoy reliable, high-quality data connectivity across a wide range of global destinations, making it easier to navigate, communicate, and stay online wherever their travels take them.This partnership positions Nomad as DITO’s official travel eSIM partner, enhancing DITO’s roaming portfolio with high-quality data plans, simple installation, and immediate activation upon arrival overseas. With international travel continuing to rebound, this collaboration enables millions of Filipinos to enjoy reliable connectivity while exploring the world.“We are excited to partner with DITO to give their users an easier and more affordable way to stay connected overseas. DITO’s rapid growth and their digital-first mindset align with our willingness to partner with forward-thinking tech businesses through our robust APIs. The DITO team’s focus on simplicity, high-design UX, and scalable solutions matches everything we strive for at Nomad. This collaboration leverages our complementary strengths, allowing us to efficiently scale high-quality travel eSIMs to customers throughout the region.” – Jonny Tindal, Director of Enterprise Sales and Partnerships, Nomad SpokespersonDITO Spokesperson - “The partnership with Nomad significantly enhances our roaming portfolio, adding substantial value for our subscribers who travel internationally. By integrating a trusted global eSIM provider, we are making international connectivity simpler, faster, and more accessible for every DITO customer.”About Nomad Nomad eSIM , a business line of LotusFlare Inc., simplifies global travel by providing affordable, high-speed, mobile data services in over 200 destinations worldwide. With flexible data plans at local rates, Nomad eliminates expensive roaming charges. Travellers can browse data plans for their upcoming trip, install and activate eSIM in seconds, and connect to a 5G network upon arrival. Nomad eSIM Enterprise allows enterprises and service providers a powerful value proposition that reliably and securely reduces the cost of global business travel communications. Utilizing a scalable, API-ready platform, this enterprise solution empowers customers to unlock new revenue streams, expand their eSIM offerings, and enhance customer loyalty by ensuring seamless, cost-effective worldwide connectivity.About DITO TelecommunityDITO Telecommunity is the Philippines’ rapidly growing third major telco, dedicated to enriching the lives of Filipinos through advanced mobile services, digital innovation, and customer-first experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.