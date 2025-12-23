Makarem & Associates files sexual harassment lawsuit against DTL TRANSPORT, INC. and SUKHWINDER BHUAL

DTL TRANSPORT, INC. is facing a lawsuit alleging that the company failed to protect the employee plaintiff from harassment by her Supervisor.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DTL TRANSPORT, INC. A California corporation is facing a lawsuit alleging that the company failed to protect the employee plaintiff from harassment by her Supervisor, SUKHWINDER BHUAL. The Complaint alleges repeated unwanted sexual advances by BHUAL, including sexually explicit remarks, and repeatedly pressured Doe into having sex with him, among other sexually inappropriate conduct.Approximately two weeks into her employment, the Complaint alleges that Doe felt compelled to comply with BHUAL’s sexual advances to protect her job and avoid retaliation due to BHUAL’s supervisory authority and persistence. The Complaint alleges that Doe did not consent and felt intimidated and trapped, and, feeling she had no choice, complied with the sexual encounter.The harassment did not stop, and in January 2025, the Complaint alleges that BHUAL attempted to corner Doe at work by approaching and attempting to enter Doe’s work truck, and made graphic sexual advances towards her. The Complaint alleges that Doe kicked BHUAL back with her foot, but BHUAL continued to pressure her for sex. Doe reported this incident to a dispatcher at DTL TRANSPORT, INC.The Complaint alleges that Doe was subsequently contacted by a DTL TRANSPORT, INC. Human Resources representative, who informed Doe that BHUAL had admitted to inappropriate conduct. However, after reporting the conduct, the Complaint alleges that Doe began experiencing retaliation by DTL TRANSPORT, INC., including but not limited to a verbal warning and a formal write-up.The Complaint alleges that due to the significant emotional distress and toll on her mental health, around May 8th, 2025, Doe was constructively discharged by DTL TRANSPORT, INC. For more information or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.Makarem & Associates filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on May 16th, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Fresno(case #25CECG02370), against DTL TRANSPORT, INC. and SUKHWINDER BHUAL.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

