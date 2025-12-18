MSM Announces 2025 Facility Of The Year Winners

MSM's December Messenger - Facility of the Year Winners

The Self-Storage Media Company Selected Six Winners In Various Categories

Our 2025 winners are truly stunning facilities, each with its own unique development story.” — Poppy Behrens

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Along with the release of the December 2025 issue of Messenger, its flagship publication, Modern Storage Media ( MSM ) has announced the winners of its annual Facility of the Year awards. Each year since 1987, MSM has been honoring the self-storage industry’s best facilities in six distinct categories: Overall, New Facility, Construction, Smart, Conversion, and International.This year’s exceptional winners are:- Overall Facility Of The Year – Guardian Storage in Morgantown, W.V.- New Facility Of The Year – Storelocal Storage in Surprise, Ariz.- Construction Facility Of The Year – Trojan Storage in Englewood, N.J.- Smart Facility Of The Year – CubeSmart in Nashville, Tenn.- Conversion Facility Of The Year – Fletcher Storage in Redding, Conn.- 2025 International Facility Of The Year – Woodbridge Self Storage in Vaughan, Ont., Canada“We look forward to recognizing the industry’s most modern, cutting-edge self-storage facilities each year, and every time they manage to raise the bar for the next contest,” says MSM Publisher Poppy Behrens. “Our 2025 winners are no exception. They are truly stunning facilities, each with its own unique development story.”“The December Facility of the Year issue is always the year’s best issue of Messenger,” says MSM Editor Erica Shatzer. “Not only are the stories inspirational in that the developers overcame countless challenges, but they also feature professional photographs of the impressive facilities.”The winning facilities, all of which received engraved trophies, have been featured in the December issue of Messenger which is available to preview at https://digital.modernstoragemedia.com/messenger/issue/december-2025 . The full stories will later be featured on the MSM website at www.modernstoragemedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.