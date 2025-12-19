Elevating Minds Psychiatry Expands ADHD Care With Subscription Plans and Free Guide to Improve Mental Wellness in 2026

Make 2026 the year you prioritize mental wellness. Elevating Minds Psychiatry's subscription plans remove common barriers to ADHD care, including months-long wait times and inconsistent medication access, so you can start treatment within one week and mai Elevating Minds Psychiatry offers longer, more meaningful appointments than traditional insurance-based models, with 4-6 visits in the first 90 days to build a strong treatment foundation. The practice's holistic approach addresses ADHD alongside sleep, n Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, founder of Elevating Minds Psychiatry, brings both clinical expertise and lived neurodivergent experience to ADHD care. His practice serves California and Hawai'i residents through secure telepsychiatry, offering three subscriptio

Neurodivergent-Led Practice Offers Accessible ADHD Care to Help Individuals Start the New Year with Better Focus, Balance, and Mental Health

We're offering a different path -- one where you can start meaningful treatment within a week and actually make 2026 the year you take control of your mental health.” — Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans prepare to make New Year's resolutions for 2026, Elevating Minds Psychiatry is encouraging individuals to prioritize their mental health by launching three comprehensive ADHD subscription plans designed to make quality psychiatric care accessible, affordable, and sustainable.Founded by Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, a neurodivergent psychiatric nurse practitioner, the practice understands that improving mental wellness isn't just a resolution; it's a commitment that requires the right support.With mental health consistently ranking among the top New Year's resolutions, Elevating Minds Psychiatry aims to remove the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking and maintaining ADHD care. The new subscription model addresses common obstacles including months-long wait times, inconsistent medication access, and the frustration of rushed appointments that make it difficult to achieve meaningful progress."Too often, people with ADHD start the year determined to get help, only to face appointment wait times stretching into spring or summer," said Mattox. "By the time they finally get care, their motivation has waned and they're months behind on their goals. We're offering a different path -- one where you can start meaningful treatment within a week and actually make 2026 the year you take control of your mental health."Immediate Support: The Free ADHD Success KitTo help individuals begin their mental wellness journey right away, Elevating Minds Psychiatry is offering a free ADHD Success Kit, available for download on the practice’s website here: https://elevatingmindspsychiatry.com/adhd-success-kit/ The kit includes ADHD-friendly strategies and actionable guidance designed to support focus, planning, and follow-through, which are common challenges that often derail New Year’s resolutions. The ADHD Success Kit is intended to complement clinical care while also standing alone as a valuable resource for individuals who may not yet be ready to start treatment. By providing free, accessible tools, the practice reinforces its commitment to reducing barriers and empowering neurodivergent individuals with evidence-informed support.Why Mental Health Resolutions Often FailResearch shows that most New Year's resolutions are abandoned by February, with lack of support, unclear plans, and difficulty accessing resources cited as primary reasons. For individuals with ADHD, these challenges are compounded by executive function difficulties, medication access issues, and healthcare systems that weren't designed with neurodivergent needs in mind.Elevating Minds Psychiatry's subscription model provides the structure, accountability, and consistent support needed to transform a resolution into lasting change. With monthly rates of just $99 after an initial intake, the practice makes sustained psychiatric care financially feasible for individuals committed to long-term mental wellness.Three Plans to Support Your Mental Health JourneyDiscovery Plan ($400 initial, then $99/month):For individuals who suspect they have ADHD but have never been formally evaluated, this plan provides comprehensive diagnostic assessment, a personalized 6-month treatment roadmap, multiple follow-ups in the first 90 days, and ongoing symptom tracking. Start your journey within one week and begin 2026 with clarity and direction.ADHD Copilot Plan ($200 initial, then $99/month):Already diagnosed but struggling with inconsistent care? This plan ensures you maintain momentum in 2026 with direct provider messaging, flexible follow-ups every three months once stable, seamless medication refill coordination, and proactive solutions when medications are in short supply nationwide.Beyond ADHD Plan ($1,500 initial, then $99/month):For those managing ADHD alongside anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions, this comprehensive plan offers integrated psychiatric care with 4-6 visits in the first 90 days. Address multiple aspects of your mental wellness simultaneously and start the new year with holistic support.Built Different: Care That Understands YouWhat distinguishes Elevating Minds Psychiatry is its foundation in both clinical expertise and lived neurodivergent experience. The practice operates outside traditional insurance networks to provide longer appointments, more frequent visits during critical treatment periods, and the flexibility to optimize care based on individual needs rather than insurance limitations. Treatment goes beyond medication management to explore contributing factors like sleep quality, nutrition, and co-occurring conditions: a holistic approach that addresses the full picture of ADHD care. With secure HIPAA-compliant telepsychiatry, patients can access care from anywhere in California or Hawai'i, eliminating travel barriers and making it easier to keep appointments.Start 2026 with Momentum• Begin treatment within one week -- no months-long waits• Direct, secure provider communication via HIPAA-compliant texting• Automated monthly check-ins ensure you stay on track with your goals• Flexible appointments every 3 months once stable, not every 30 days• Hassle-free medication management with no treatment gaps• 4-6 appointments in the first 90 days to build a strong foundation• Affordable ongoing care at $99/month"The best time to start addressing your mental health was yesterday. The second best time is today," added Mattox. "We designed these plans so that when someone makes the resolution to prioritize their mental wellness, they can actually follow through. No endless waitlists, no runaround -- just accessible, expert care from a provider who gets it because I've lived it too."Make 2026 Your YearThe ADHD subscription plans are available now to California and Hawaii residents ready to make mental wellness a priority in 2026. Prospective patients can schedule their initial consultation by visiting elevatingmindspsychiatry.com or calling (619) 613-2791 for California or (808) 563-4128 for Hawai'i. Early enrollment is encouraged, as appointment availability may be limited during the New Year resolution rush.About Elevating Minds PsychiatryElevating Minds Psychiatry is a neurodivergent-led psychiatric practice providing compassionate, expert mental health care to residents of California and Hawai'i. Founded by Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, the practice specializes in ADHD treatment, anxiety, depression, mood disorders, and comprehensive psychiatric care through secure virtual appointments. With a tagline of "ADHD Support Built by a Brain Like Yours. Clinically Trained. Neurodivergent-Led," the practice combines clinical excellence with authentic understanding of neurodivergent experiences. The mission is to make top-quality psychiatric care accessible, affordable, and free from stigma, empowering individuals to thrive at home, work, and beyond. For more information, visit elevatingmindspsychiatry.com.Media ContactBranding | Marketing | Advertising###

