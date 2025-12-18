Revolution Group’s Ryan Fleischer Named ThinkAdvisor’s 2025 Chief Investment Officer of the Year

Ryan Fleischer, Chief Investment Officer at Revolution Group, named 2025 CIO of the Year by ThinkAdvisor.

Recognised for innovation, leadership, and impact, Ryan Fleischer earns top industry honour from ThinkAdvisor’s 2025 Luminaries Awards.

We don’t follow trends or chase headlines,” Fleischer added. “We build portfolios and plans that are designed to hold up—not just in today’s market, but 10, 20, 30 years from now.” — Ryan Fleischer

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Group, LLC is proud to announce that Ryan Fleischer, the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, has been named 2025 Chief Investment Officer of the Year by the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards, one of the nation’s most prestigious recognitions in the financial services industry.Fleischer, founder of Revolution Group, LLC in Omaha, was selected from a record-setting field of over 270 firms and professionals. The Luminaries Awards honour individuals who are redefining leadership, fostering innovation, and making a meaningful impact on clients and the advisory profession at large.“I’m deeply honoured by this recognition,” said Fleischer. “But this is really about our team’s relentless focus on thoughtful planning, real transparency, and doing the work that helps families preserve and grow wealth across generations.”The award reflects Revolution Group’s disciplined investment process, collaborative culture, and commitment to serving high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational clients. The firm’s “real fiduciary” approach aligns every recommendation with the client’s best interest—free from conflicts or commissions.“We don’t follow trends or chase headlines,” Fleischer added. “We build portfolios and plans that are designed to hold up—not just in today’s market, but 10, 20, 30 years from now.”To view the full Luminaries winner profile, visit: ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards – Ryan FleischerFor more information, visit www.revgroupllc.com or contact (402) 933-3371.Media Contact:Revolution Group, LLC(402) 933-3371info@revgroupllc.com450 Regency Parkway, Suite 300, Omaha, NE 68114

