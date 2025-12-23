Simon Ateshyan: Building Trusted Financial Solutions Through Tax Resolution and Asset Protection

The founder of Coast One Tax Group shares his journey building a financial services firm focused on tax resolution and long-term planning.

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simon Ateshyan is an entrepreneur and financial services executive whose work focuses on helping individuals and businesses navigate complex financial challenges through tax resolution and long-term asset protection strategies.As the Founder and CEO of Coast One Tax Group , Ateshyan leads a tax consulting and resolution firm based in Encino and Sherman Oaks, California. Established in May 2008 and formally incorporated in May 2014, Coast One Tax Group was created to address the growing need for professional representation in matters involving the Internal Revenue Service and state tax authorities.Under Ateshyan’s leadership, Coast One Tax Group provides structured guidance and advocacy in areas including IRS and state tax settlements, tax audits and examinations, bank levies, wage garnishments, tax liens, and compliance resolution. The firm’s approach emphasizes clarity, organization, and informed decision-making for individuals and business owners facing high-stakes financial situations.With more than a decade of experience navigating tax-related matters, Ateshyan has focused on building a firm designed to reduce uncertainty and help clients understand their options during stressful and often time-sensitive circumstances.Expanding on his background in financial services, Ateshyan launched Legacy Gold Company, operating under SLS Enterprises, Inc., in May 2024. As Founder and CEO, he oversees the company’s focus on asset diversification and wealth preservation through physical precious metals, including gold and silver. The company was established in response to growing concerns surrounding market volatility, inflation, and long-term financial stability, offering clients an alternative approach to portfolio diversification.Across his ventures, Ateshyan maintains a consistent philosophy centered on practical solutions, transparency, and long-term financial planning. Whether addressing tax obligations or developing asset protection strategies, his companies are structured to support clients through both immediate financial challenges and broader planning considerations.Founder ProfileName: Simon AteshyanTitle: Founder & CEOCompanies: Coast One Tax Group; Legacy Gold CompanyIndustries: Financial Services, Tax Consulting, Precious MetalsLocation: Encino and Sherman Oaks, CaliforniaAs a serial entrepreneur in the financial services sector, Simon Ateshyan continues to build organizations focused on navigating financial complexity and delivering structured solutions for individuals and businesses facing critical financial decisions.

