From Hollywood to the Nation: BenaVest Strengthens Its People-First Mission During 2026 ACA Open Enrollment

BenaVest empowers individuals, families, and small businesses with free guidance, plan comparisons, and subsidy insights for 2026 ACA coverage.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2026 ACA Open Enrollment begins (November 1, 2025 – January 15, 2026), BenaVest , a leading national health insurance agency and training hub, is reinforcing its people-first mission. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, BenaVest helps individuals, families, and small businesses compare health insurance plans, maximize subsidies, and access free enrollment guidance from licensed agents.For more than a decade, BenaVest has served as a trusted ACA enrollment center and educational hub, training thousands of agents nationwide through Insure University. During Open Enrollment, BenaVest’s licensed agents and bilingual specialists provide personalized 2026 ACA guidance, helping consumers:– Compare Marketplace and private health insurance plans for 2026– Determine eligibility for subsidies and tax credits– Find low-cost, high-quality coverage for families, individuals, and small businesses"Our mission goes far beyond selling insurance — it’s about changing lives," said Joe Gannon, Founder and CEO of BenaVest. "During Open Enrollment and year-round, our team ensures every consumer receives trusted guidance to find the best 2026 health insurance plan at the best price."Mission, Vision, and GoalsMission: Empower individuals, families, and businesses with clear, affordable health coverage through education, expert support, and personal connection.Vision: Be the nation’s most trusted and innovative health insurance agency, where technology, compassion, and human support make quality healthcare accessible to all.Goals:– Expand nationwide access to ACA and group health coverage– Train and support thousands of licensed agents through Insure University– Lead with digital plan comparison tools and consumer education– Cultivate a purpose-driven, people-first workplace culturePeople and Culture at BenaVest BenaVest’s Hollywood office fosters a culture of integrity, inclusion, and impact. Agents combine in-person collaboration with virtual expertise to deliver guidance across 48 states . With bilingual support in English and Spanish, BenaVest ensures accessible health coverage assistance for diverse communities.The company emphasizes continuous learning, professional growth, and community engagement, while helping clients secure affordable coverage."Our people are the heart of our success," added Gannon. "Investing in employees and consumers builds trust, reliability, and long-term impact."Why Consumers and Agents Choose BenaVestFor Consumers:– Free ACA Marketplace enrollment assistance– Personalized 2026 plan comparisons to maximize subsidies and tax credits– Expert guidance on affordable, high-quality coverage"I had a blessed experience. Stacey actually kept me from losing better benefits. She was very informative and clear. Life saver. Honesty is the best policy." – MakeshaFor Licensed Agents:– Insure University training and certification to grow ACA and employer benefits business– Nationwide agent support and compliance resources– Digital tools for plan comparisons and client management– Opportunities to expand into employer health benefits like ICHRA, QSEHRA, and GICHRA"BenaVest deserves a full 5 stars. They consistently demonstrate professionalism and integrity. I highly recommend BenaVest to anyone looking for quality service and a trustworthy team." – David HjorthAbout BenaVestBenaVest is a trusted national health insurance agency helping individuals, families, and small businesses access affordable health, life, and group coverage. As a certified ACA Marketplace partner, BenaVest provides licensed agent support, bilingual assistance, and clear guidance on 2026 Open Enrollment, premium savings, and coverage options.Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, BenaVest blends technology, transparency, and human support to make quality health insurance accessible nationwide.Consumers can visit BenaVest.com to compare plans, estimate premiums, or connect with a licensed agent for free assistance with 2026 ACA Open Enrollment.

