HCM TradeSeal Introduces New Home/Away Union Feature to Simplify Travel, Reciprocity, and Rate Management

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCM TradeSeal today announced the launch of its new Home/Away Union feature, giving contractors stronger control and clarity when managing employees who travel between union jurisdictions. The enhancement is designed to reduce administrative confusion, prevent payroll errors, and ensure accurate, compliant wage and benefit calculations when employees work outside their home union.With this feature, users can now easily set up Reciprocity and Travel Rules for each home union, defining exactly how pay rates, dues, and benefits should behave when an employee works in another union’s territory.Key capabilities include:Flexible Pay Rate Matching:Users can determine whether an employee should be paid using their home union rate only, or whether TradeSeal should compare home vs. worked-union rates and apply the appropriate one based on the rule they select.Separate Control of Benefits and Dues:The feature allows users to specify how benefits and dues should apply for both the home and worked union, offering clear, customizable rules that reflect how different unions administer reciprocity agreements.Precision Where It Matters:Benefit codes automatically adjust based on configuration, ensuring users see only the benefit options relevant to the union rule they are setting up. This prevents accidental mis-entry and streamlines setup.Clear Handling of Worked-Union Hours:When hours from a worked union appear on a timesheet, TradeSeal automatically applies the appropriate travel rule. The system can identify the worked union in two ways: either through a union override field on the time entry or by looking up the job number and using the union associated with that job. This ensures accurate, consistent results even when an employee’s hours are split across multiple unions or job locations in the same workday.How It Works in PracticeFor example, a user might configure rules stating that employees keep their home-union rate when traveling, but must still pay benefits to the worked union and dues to their home union. When time is split across locations in the same shift, HCM TradeSeal clearly displays both union rates, applies the selected rule, and calculates benefits and dues accordingly.This new level of control ensures payroll teams can easily support complex reciprocity scenarios without manual overrides or guesswork.Designed for Real-World Union Payroll ScenariosThe Home/Away Union feature supports a wide range of real-world payroll scenarios faced by contractors and payroll teams, including employees who regularly travel across union jurisdictions, projects that span multiple locals, and workdays split across job sites with different union requirements.By clearly defining how rates, benefits, and dues should be handled in each scenario, HCM TradeSeal helps teams reduce manual intervention, minimize compliance risk, and maintain consistent payroll outcomes even as union rules and reciprocity agreements vary by location.For organizations managing high volumes of union labor or complex, multi-jurisdictional projects, the feature provides a scalable framework that replaces custom workarounds and spreadsheet-based tracking with clear, automated rules built directly into payroll workflows.About HCM TradeSealFounded in 2020, HCM TradeSeal is a leading Human Capital Management compliance solution for the construction industry. Recognized as Prevailing Wage Compliance Service of the Year 2025 by ManageHR Magazine, HCM TradeSeal integrates with the nation’s most widely used payroll and ERP systems. The platform specializes in complex union payroll, Davis-Bacon compliance, and full-service rate management, helping payroll teams save time while ensuring accurate, compliant reporting.To learn more or request a free demo , visit www.hcmtradeseal.com

