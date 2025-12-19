SuperDial Joins athenahealth Marketplace to Reduce Manual Payer Phone Work

SuperDial joins athenahealth Marketplace, helping billing teams automate payer calls, cut manual work, and free staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperDial, an AI-powered revenue cycle automation platform, announced today that it has joined the athenahealth Marketplace, greatly reducing the time athenahealth customers will spend on manual payer phone calls.“Payer calls remain one of the least efficient parts of the revenue cycle, yet they consume a disproportionate amount of staff time,” said Sam Schwager, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperDial. “Being part of the athenahealth Marketplace allows customers to access SuperDial in the same environment they already use to run their operations and start shifting repetitive phone work away from their teams almost immediately.”Billing and operations teams across healthcare organizations continue to spend hours each day calling payers for eligibility checks, claim status updates, authorizations, and benefits verification. These tasks are essential, but highly repetitive, often requiring staff to wait on hold or navigate complex phone trees. SuperDial is built specifically to take on this work by using AI agents to handle routine payer communications at scale.Early SuperDial customers have seen up to a 70% reduction in manual call volume and cleared more than 120,000 backlog claims within weeks.“SuperDial frees up revenue cycle personnel to focus on the highest-value work while AI handles critical but highly repetitive data gathering,” said Paul Bernard, Chief Product Officer at Vyne Dental.By joining the athenahealth Marketplace, SuperDial becomes easier for athenahealth customers to discover, evaluate, and deploy without disrupting existing workflows.SuperDial’s platform uses AI agents to place outbound payer calls, navigate interactive voice response (IVR) systems, wait on hold, and capture outcomes in a structured, auditable format. This helps organizations move follow-ups forward faster, reduce backlogs, and gain clearer visibility into payer interactions, without requiring billing teams to change how they work day to day.For athenahealth customers, SuperDial complements existing EHR and practice management workflows by focusing on a narrow but costly operational bottleneck: payer communication. Rather than introducing another tool for staff to manage, SuperDial helps teams reclaim time and redirect effort toward higher-value revenue cycle activities.About SuperDialSuperDial is an AI-powered revenue cycle automation platform that helps healthcare organizations eliminate manual payer phone work. By using AI agents to handle routine payer communications, SuperDial enables billing and operations teams to save time, reduce administrative burden, and focus on higher-value work that improves financial performance. Learn more at www.superdial.com About athenahealth MarketplaceThe athenahealth Marketplace offers solutions that integrate with athenahealth’s cloud-based services, helping healthcare organizations improve clinical and financial outcomes.

