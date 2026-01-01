Capital City Roofing Unveils AI Roofing Platform and Licensing Model Backing the Feeding the Future Foundation

Capital City Roofing | The Best Roofing Company in Atlanta, GA & Nashville, TN Capital City Roofing's Executive Leadership Team at a CertainTeed Conference Feeding the Future Project Inc Logo

Capital City Roofing launches an AI roofing platform and licensing program designed to transform contractors and support the Feeding the Future Foundation.

This platform and licensing model give contractors the power to scale with excellence while helping us expand our impact through Feeding the Future Project.” — Brad Strawbridge, Founder & Visionary (CEO), Capital City Roofing

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing, one of Georgia’s fastest-growing roofing companies, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-Powered Roofing Innovation Platform and the introduction of the industry’s first mission-driven national licensing model designed to scale both contractor success and community impact through the Feeding the Future Project.

This dual announcement positions Capital City Roofing at the forefront of technological transformation in the roofing and home services industry while establishing a philanthropic ecosystem that fuels its nonprofit partner’s growth nationwide.

Capital City Roofing’s new innovation platform integrates advanced automation with field-proven roofing operations. The system includes instant roof estimating technology, an AI voice agent named Meaghan for customer communications, AI-driven proposal generation, automated scheduling workflows, EOS-based operational processes, and a multi-channel AI-powered lead generation engine.

“Roofing has lacked innovation for decades,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder & Visionary (CEO) of Capital City Roofing. “What we’ve built is more than a system. It’s a new operating model for how modern roofing companies can serve customers, empower their teams, and scale with excellence.”

Alongside its new technology platform, Capital City Roofing has launched the Capital City Licensing Program, allowing qualified roofing contractors across the United States to license the company’s AI systems, sales processes, instant estimating tools, operational workflows, and automated back-office infrastructure. Licensed contractors also gain access to national training modules, branding frameworks, ongoing AI updates, and optional pay-per-lead opportunities.

“Most contractors don’t fail because of craftsmanship, they fail because of systems,” Strawbridge added. “Our licensing program gives contractors the ability to plug into a world-class infrastructure on day one.”

A core component of the licensing program is its built-in philanthropic partnership with the Feeding the Future Project. A portion of every licensed contractor’s roofing revenue helps fund food programs for children and families, allowing the Foundation to expand its programs across the country as the licensing network grows.

“This is the first roofing platform that directly fuels a nonprofit mission with every job,” said Tiffany Strawbridge - Secretary & Board Member, Feeding the Future Project Inc. “Capital City Roofing is redefining what corporate impact can look like.”

With this announcement, Capital City Roofing becomes the first company in the roofing industry to unify an AI-driven operations platform, a scalable licensing model, and a nonprofit funding mechanism. The company is positioning itself as a category creator, bringing together technology, business expansion, and community impact under one unified system.

“AI is helping us serve customers better. Licensing is helping us expand faster. And Feeding the Future Project is helping us do it all with purpose,” Brad Strawbridge said. “This is roofing powered by innovation and integrity. This is the future.”

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is an elite, AI-powered roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving residential, commercial, and multi-family customers across the Southeast. Built on EOS, innovation, and world-class customer service, the company holds GAF Certified Plus, GAF Commercial Certified, Genflex Roofing Systems Certified, CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMEIR certifications which places them into the the Top 1% of all Roofing Companies in North America and is recognized for its advanced estimating systems, technology-first approach, and commitment to excellence. Learn more at www.capitalcityroofing.net.

About Feeding the Future Project Inc

Feeding the Future Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children and families through food relief programs, education initiatives, and community outreach. Through partnerships with businesses such as Capital City Roofing, the Foundation aims to create sustainable impact and expand its mission nationwide. Website: www.feedingthefutureproject.org

Media Contact

Capital City Roofing – Media Relations

Brad Strawbridge, Founder & Visionary (CEO)

360 Winkler Dr, Suite E

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Phone: 404-897-0337

Email: info@capitalcityroofing.net

Website: www.capitalcityroofing.net

Experience a new perspective on superior roofing with this aerial shot of a recent Capital City Roofing project—highlighting precision craftsmanship.

