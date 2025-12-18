ACS Firm Announces Christopher H. White, MPA, A.A.E. Selected as President & CEO of Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Veteran airport executive selected following a national search to lead CAE’s next phase of strategic growth and modernization.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACS Firm www.ACSFirm.com ), a national executive search and organizational development consulting firm that specializes in aviation, transportation, and public-sector, is pleased to announce the selection of Christopher H. White, MPA, A.A.E. as President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Metropolitan Airport ( CAE ) in Columbia, South Carolina.Mr. White was selected following a comprehensive and competitive national search conducted in trusted partnership with the Richland-Lexington Airport District (RLAD) Board Members. His appointment reflects CAE’s commitment to experienced and visionary leadership as the airport advances its strategic growth, infrastructure modernization, and regional economic development, as outlined in CAE’s official announcement. CAE’s full press release can be read at: https://flycae.com/chris-white-named-president-ceo-of-columbia-metropolitan-airport Christopher H. White brings more than 30 years of airport leadership experience ranging from non-hub up to large hub commercial service airports. He is recognized for leading transformational change, delivering enriching the team, strengthening financial and business operations, and aligning daily operations with community and stakeholder priorities.Most recently, Mr. White has served as Chief Operating Officer of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority, in Charlottesville, VA. His responsibilities included airport operations, marketing, air service development, capital development and IT. In this role, he led a significant organizational transformation, solidified the airport’s largest capital program to date, increased revenues while minimizing expenses, and enhanced partnerships with major institutional and regional stakeholders.Mr. White holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. He is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) with the American Association of Airport Executives, a private pilot with instrument rating, and a frequent speaker in the industry. He was named Airport Professional of the Year (2022) by the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives.“Christopher White’s depth of knowledge and expertise, his collaborative leadership style, and proven ability to deliver results made him an exceptional choice to lead Columbia Metropolitan Airport,” said Eric Mercado, CEO of ACS Firm. “We are proud to have been entrusted by the RLAD Commission Members on this important appointment and look truly value our partnership on this advancement for the airport and region.” Mr. White begins his new role on January 5, 2026.About ACS FirmACS Firm is a Chicago-based executive search and organizational development consultancy serving the aviation, transportation, and public-sector markets. ACS Firm partners with organizations and their leaders nationwide to engage with and recruit highly competent executives and strengthen organizational performance.For more information, visit: www.ACSFirm.com

