Unlock Aid Launches Inaugural Solutions Index, Spotlights 33 Innovators Strengthening Global Health Supply Chains

New reference tool helps donors and policymakers identify evidence backed, financially sustainable, scalable solutions amid transitions in global development

In a period when traditional aid structures are shifting, we cannot afford to lose momentum. These 33 organizations are already delivering results on the ground.” — Amanda Arch

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlock Aid, a global coalition focused on reimagining the future of global development, today announced the launch of its inaugural Health Solutions Index, featuring 33 organizations delivering solutions to ensure stronger, more resilient global health supply chains.

The Health Solutions Index is designed as a practical reference tool for donors, policymakers, investors, and partners who want to move beyond traditional models of aid by supporting solutions that combine impact, financial sustainability, local endorsement, and scalability. The selected organizations are already operating within real health systems, serving paying customers and governments, and demonstrating measurable results across areas such as last mile delivery, data and analytics, forecasting, cold chain storage, inventory management, and procurement.

“Health supply chains determine whether blood, oxygen, and essential drugs reach the last mile, diagnostics arrive at clinics on time, and countries can respond to emergencies,” said Amanda Arch, Co Executive Director of Unlock Aid. “Around the world we see innovators proving what is possible. But for too long, many of these innovators have been invisible to the world’s largest donors. This index is a step toward building a new standard for global engagement — one that finds and supports what works.”

The 2025 Health Solutions Index highlights organizations that:

- Demonstrate evidence of health impact, cost savings, and operational effectiveness

- Show a credible pathway to long term financial sustainability

- Have the ability to scale across countries and regions

- Work in partnership with governments and local health systems

The 33 organizations represented in the Index operate across all continents, providing solutions that range from technology platforms for real time stock visibility to logistics providers, analytic tools, and digital services for community health workers, pharmacies, and clinics.

To build the inaugural index, Unlock Aid conducted an open application process and convened an advisory committee of experts with deep experience in global health supply chains, innovation, and emerging markets. Applying organizations were evaluated against criteria assessing impact, sustainability, operational readiness, and scalability.

Expert committee members included:

- Prashant Yadav, Review Committee Chair, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations; global health supply chain expert

- Krista Donaldson, Director of Innovation to Impact, Stanford University Mussallem Center for Biodesign

- Morayor Essieh, Health Director, Corporate Council on Africa

- Josh Ghaim, Managing Director of Ignite Venture Studio; Chair of the African Diaspora Network; former CTO of Johnson & Johnson Consumer

The Health Solutions Index will serve as a living resource that Unlock Aid updates and expands over time. Future editions will spotlight solutions in other sectors essential to shared prosperity, including food security and nutrition, clean water and sanitation, and education.

“In a period when traditional aid structures are shifting, we cannot afford to lose momentum,” added Arch. “These 33 organizations are already delivering results on the ground. They represent what a new standard for global engagement can look like.”

The selected organizations include:

Procurement:

Axmed, [https://axmed.com/]

Proqurable [https://proqurable.org/]

Distribution and Logistics:

LifeBank Technology Limited [https://lifebank.ng/]

Maisha Meds [https://maishameds.org/]

mPharma [https://mpharma.com/]

MYDAWA [https://mydawa.com/]

SwipeRx [https://www.swiperx.com/]

Zuri Health [https://zuri.health/]

Field Intelligence [https://field.inc/]

Freight in Time [https://freightintime.com/]

Hewatele – Center for Public Health and Development (CPHD) [https://cphdev.org/]

Kasha [https://kasha.co/]

Zipline [https://www.zipline.com/]

Data:

BAO Systems [https://baosystems.com/]

Elephant Healthcare [https://elephant.healthcare/]

Fraym [https://fraym.io/]

Jacaranda Health [https://jacarandahealth.org/]

Kapsule [https://kapsuletech.com/]

Zenysis Technologies [https://www.zenysis.com/]

Dimagi [https://dimagi.com/]

Nivi [https://www.nivi.io/]

Premise [https://premise.com/]

Meditect [https://www.meditect.com]

Quantitative Engineering Design (QED.ai) [https://about.qed.ai/]

mPedigree [https://mpedigree.com/]

NexLeaf Analytics [https://www.nexleaf.org/]

Sproxil [https://www.sproxil.com/]

Community Health:

BRAC [https://www.bracusa.org/]

CMMB [https://cmmb.org/]

Last Mile Health [https://lastmilehealth.org/]

Lwala Community Alliance [https://lwala.org/]

Muso Health [https://www.musohealth.org/]

Intelehealth [https://intelehealth.org/]

Detailed profiles regarding each organization, Solutions Index selection methodology, and evaluation criteria is available at: www.solutionsindex.org.

Donors, governments, and partners interested in learning more can contact Unlock Aid at hello [at] unlockaid.org.

###

About Unlock Aid

Unlock Aid is a coalition committed to reimagining and rebuilding a more effective approach to global development. The coalition includes innovative firms, local social enterprises, technology companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and civil society organizations focused on creating a future where international assistance delivers greater impact. Learn more at unlockaid.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.