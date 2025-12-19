Rochester Marketing Leader Ken Collins Emerges as an Authority in Artificial Intelligence and Creative Technology

Ken Collins & Hailey Tredo (Photo Credit: Alicia Hopes)

Rochester NY marketing and AI expert in New York, Ken Collins gains regional and national attention through AI video contests and creative technology leadership

AI video contests like this are quickly becoming a proving ground for the next generation of creative talent; and they show how AI can elevate creators rather than replace them.” — Ken Collins

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Collins, Pittsford NY resident, Director of Research & Development at YPC Media and founder of multiple AI-driven marketing initiatives (including the ezad ai assisted marketing platform), is continuing to solidify his reputation as one of Rochester’s and New York state's leading experts in artificial intelligence as it relates to marketing, martech, and AI video generation.

Increasingly referred to by colleagues and collaborators as “Mr. AI” or “the AI guy,” Collins has become known for his hands-on involvement across nearly every practical application of AI in modern marketing; from automation and analytics to AI-generated video, creative tooling, and emerging creator ecosystems.

Most recently, Collins was selected as a Moderator for the Anthum AI, an AI video contest platform; helping guide submissions, providing creative oversight, and attracting high-caliber talent to Anthum’s latest PixVerse AI Video competition. The contest drew creators from across the globe and showcased advanced AI film-making techniques including multi-shot storytelling, audio design, and narrative pacing.

Through his outreach and industry connections, Collins helped bring New York Robots into the competition, where they went on to place Top 3 in multiple categories, including Best Multi-Shot and Best Audio Design.

Collins also helped attract Hailey Tredo of American High, who delivered a standout performance, earning both Overall Contest Winner and Best Multi-Shot honors. Her success further highlighted the creative potential of AI video when paired with strong storytelling and production instincts.

“AI video contests like this are quickly becoming a proving ground for the next generation of creative talent,” said Collins. “They reward experimentation, speed, and imagination, and they show how AI can elevate creators rather than replace them.”

With deep roots in Rochester’s marketing and technology scene, Collins has spent more than a decade leading innovation at YPC Media while simultaneously building AI-focused initiatives that connect creators, brands, and emerging platforms. His work spans AI-powered advertising tools, video generation workflows, creator contests, and educational efforts designed to help businesses and creatives adopt AI responsibly and effectively. Already one of Rochester NY's resident AI authorities, Collins is quickly becoming a sought after AI expert in New York state and starting to make a name for himself nationally and globally.

