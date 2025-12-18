AdFlow Commerce Announces Premier Partnership with Qode Media SEO Toronto, A Leading Canadian AI SEO & GEO Agency

AdFlow Commerce, the AI-driven product feed optimization and Google Shopping campaigns, today announced a premier partnership with Qode Media SEO Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdFlow Commerce, the AI-driven platform revolutionizing product feed optimization and Google Shopping campaigns for eCommerce Merchants, today announces a premier partnership with Qode Media SEO Toronto , a top-rated digital marketing and AI SEO & GEO agency based in Toronto.This strategic collaboration will enable Qode Media SEO Toronto to integrate AdFlow's advanced AI-assisted tools into its service offerings, empowering its e-commerce clients to automate product feed management, ensure full Google compliance, and maximize ROI on Google Shopping ads with minimal manual effort.Qode Media SEO Toronto, known for its expertise in AI SEO, Google Ads, and Shopify services, serves a diverse portfolio of businesses across Canada and the USA. By becoming a premier partner, Qode Media SEO Toronto gains priority access to AdFlow's innovative features, including automated attribute completion, performance-based custom labelling, and real-time campaign segmentation—tools designed to eliminate time-consuming tasks and deliver actionable insights for better ad performance."This partnership with Qode Media SEO Toronto aligns perfectly with our mission at AdFlow Commerce to streamline e-commerce success through automated, AI-driven solutions," said Rhea Brook, Partnerships Lead at AdFlow Commerce. "Qode Media SEO Toronto's deep experience in digital marketing and commitment to client ROI make them an ideal partner to bring our platform's capabilities to more Shopify merchants. Together, we're equipping agencies and their clients with the intuitive tools needed to navigate Google Shopping complexities and achieve exceptional results effortlessly."The partnership underscores AdFlow Commerce's vision to become the essential toolkit for successful advertising across digital channels, focusing on empowering merchants of all sizes without the burden of technical implementation.For more information about AdFlow Commerce, visit https://adflowcommerce.com/ . To learn about Qode Media SEO Toronto’s services, visit https://qodemedia.com/ About AdFlow CommerceAdFlow Commerce is an AI-powered app that helps Shopify merchants optimize product feeds and Google Shopping ad campaigns. By automating manual tasks, filling missing attributes, and providing Smart performance insights, AdFlow enables businesses to scale advertising efficiently while maximizing returns.About Qode Media SEO TorontoQode Media SEO Toronto is a Canadian digital marketing agency specializing in AI SEO, GEO, Google Ads, social media, web design, and Shopify solutions. As a Google and Facebook-accredited partner, Qode Media SEO Toronto delivers data-driven strategies to help businesses grow online.

