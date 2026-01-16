Endocrine Specialists of Georgia & Dr. Francisco Puentes Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endocrine Specialists of Georgia, led by Dr. Francisco Puentes, has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner in the field of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism. With over 30 years of experience and a commitment to precise, patient-focused care, the practice has earned a reputation for helping individuals navigate complex hormonal and metabolic conditions with clarity and confidence. This latest accolade highlights the practice’s consistent dedication to excellence and innovation in the healthcare community.What sets Endocrine Specialists of Georgia apart is the combination of advanced medical expertise and a personal, human-centered approach. The team provides comprehensive care across a range of conditions, including thyroid disorders, diabetes management, osteoporosis, hormone deficiencies, and more. Patients benefit from thorough diagnostics like thyroid ultrasounds and biopsies, paired with treatment plans tailored to individual needs. Over the years, the practice has built a strong track record of not just treating conditions, but empowering patients with knowledge and support to manage their health effectively.“Being recognized again by the Best of Georgia Awards reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Dr. Francisco Puentes. “Our focus has always been on providing exceptional care while making complex endocrine issues understandable and manageable for our patients. This award motivates us to continue improving and expanding our services to meet the evolving needs of our community.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Award adds to a string of honors that the practice has received since 2022, affirming its role as a leader in endocrine care. Looking ahead, Endocrine Specialists of Georgia aims to build on this recognition by continuing to refine patient care, expand educational outreach, and provide the highest level of expertise in endocrinology for years to come.For more information click here

